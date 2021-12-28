ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbslocal.com

Sammy's Sew Shop

Looking for a gift for your fury friend? Lori Wallace is in Fair Oaks at Sammy's Sew Shop and they have the perfect gift for your pet! Check out what you can get to make Fido happy.
Miami Herald

That’s a lot of pink roses: This New York shop in the Grove is a girly girl wonderland

LoveShackFancy, perhaps the hottest store for tweens since Brandy Melville, has brought the pink to Coconut Grove. Women a little older than the TikTok generation are also sporting the brand, founded by Hamptons socialite Rebecca Hessel Cohen in 2013, who needed the perfect romantic bridesmaid dress for her own wedding, so designed one herself.
fallriverreporter.com

Local pizza shop owner dies of COVID-19 on Christmas Eve

A popular local restaurant owner has lost his battle with COVID-19. 61-year-old Steve Balasco, co-owner of Balasco’s Pizzeria on Market Street in Warren, RI for over 30 years, passed away on Christmas Eve after battling the virus. Balasco was on a ventilator in the ICU at Rhode Island Hospital...
wmar2news

Shop Small with Stevie: Stevie Lynn's Bowtique

Staci Smith is the owner of Stevie Lynn's Bowtique, which is located on Main Street in North East, Maryland. Stevie Lynn's Bowtique is a one stop shop and carries everything from trendy clothing to shoes, accessories, gifts and more! They offer sizes Small-3XL. At Stevie Lynn's Bowtique, there is truly something for everyone! From beard soap for your man, to poppers for your little one, and jewelry for your aunt. Staci Smith's goal is to create an environment where you feel confident, encouraged, and honest. It's all about surrounding yourself with happiness! You can shop in person and online. You can also shop by using the Stevie Lynn's Bowtique mobile app!
wspa.com

Last Minute Christmas Shopping With Harrison's

Harrison's has grown from a one store shop for men to your family's one stop shop for clothing for the entire family. Harrison's is here with some last minute holiday shopping ideas.
KELOLAND TV

SFPD officers go shopping with kids from Boys and Girls Club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are making sure kids in the community have special holiday season. Officers recently went Christmas shopping with kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Sioux Falls. Fleet Farm hosted the event this year. The department says officers love spending time...
Anderson Happenings

Anderson County Museum's gift shop sale event, Police search for a missing, runaway teen girl, and more from Anderson

Good morning! Here's Anderson's daily round-up for Wednesday, December 15. The ACM is offering a discount on your purchase this December. You can pick a fortune cookie for the chance to get up to 30% off your purchase at Whitners Mercantile. The sale event starts Dec.3 through Dec.23. Stop by to find unique gifts for yourself and your family members.
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? River City Sweet Shop

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Only five days until Christmas!. The holidays are usually filled with everything tasty, and this morning we’re getting our hands on some tasty creations in the form of Christmas cookies -- and even more Christmas treats!! We’re out at River City Sweet Shop learning the finer points of sweet treat decorating this morning to get ready for Dec. 25th!
johnstonsunrise.net

Animal Talk - Sloan

This precious face belongs to Sloan. She is a young girl who is a bit shy so she will require an adult home that will give her the love, time and patience she so deserves. Her coat is just beautiful and her eyes say love me, maybe you will be the one to show her what true love is? Sloan is available at EGAPL Heart or RI located at 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. They are open on Wednesday 3-7, Thursday and Friday 12-2 and Saturday 10-2. You can call for more information at 401-467-3670 or visit their website www.heartofri.org Sloan will be waiting and hoping that her perfect home comes along soon!
The Kitchn

I Doubled the Size of My Dish Drying Area with This Stylish Rack (Without Sacrificing Counter Space)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My New York City kitchen’s so small, I joke that it’s a one-person cook space, meaning no more than one person can actually stand in it comfortably at a time. Forget sitting (zero room for chairs) and really eating (unless you like doing that standing alone). Somehow our property management company squeezed a full-sized fridge and a tiny stove/oven combo with four burners into the “room,” so cooking is possible. You can bet there’s no leeway in the footprint for a dishwasher though, and counter space is very much at a premium — to the tune of maybe about an 18-inch by 12-inch little stretch of laminate surface right in front of our microwave for chopping, prepping, and yes… drying dishes. That last task used to be the bane of my existence, since I never really had a proper or dedicated place to put a dish drying rack. All that changed when Five Two by Food 52’s Over the Sink Drying Rack came into my life though last year around this time. It had been sold out for a while when I stumbled upon it at Nordstrom while holiday shopping, and I snatched it up as fast as I could, even at full price.
WKBW-TV

Mel and Emily’s shopping challenge at Rustic Buffalo

Mel and Emily did a shopping challenge at Rustic Buffalo to find each other the perfect gift. Just how well do they know each other?. John Pirrone, owner of Rustic Buffalo says it will be impossible not to find a gift here because they have 110 local artisans at the Rustic Buffalo campus.
