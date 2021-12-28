ABILENE, Texas — Every year around this time, most kids are sending Santa or their guardians a gift list, hoping those wishes turn to presents under the tree. A few children were lucky enough to do some gift shopping for themselves. Academy awarded 10 children from the Boys &...
LoveShackFancy, perhaps the hottest store for tweens since Brandy Melville, has brought the pink to Coconut Grove. Women a little older than the TikTok generation are also sporting the brand, founded by Hamptons socialite Rebecca Hessel Cohen in 2013, who needed the perfect romantic bridesmaid dress for her own wedding, so designed one herself.
A popular local restaurant owner has lost his battle with COVID-19. 61-year-old Steve Balasco, co-owner of Balasco’s Pizzeria on Market Street in Warren, RI for over 30 years, passed away on Christmas Eve after battling the virus. Balasco was on a ventilator in the ICU at Rhode Island Hospital...
Amanda “Nikki” Campbell was only 4-years-old when she vanished from Fairfield, California, on December 27, 1991. One minute the precious child with rosy cherub-like cheeks and Santa Claus earrings was playing happily at a neighbour’s home with her 5-year-old brother Matthew. The next, she was nowhere to be found.
THIS is the shopping centre with more than 40 eerie stores sitting totally abandoned 25 years after opening. Five Sisters Freeport Shopping Village in West Lothian, Scotland, opened in 1996 as a premier outlet for designer clothes. In its first year, more than 1 million customers visited the 50,000 square...
Wallpaper sometimes get a bad rap for being old-fashioned and stuffy. The truth is, though, that wallpaper can be the perfect accessory when you want to transform a room on a budget — and nowadays, there are so many fun and clever ways to use it. So when it...
Staci Smith is the owner of Stevie Lynn's Bowtique, which is located on Main Street in North East, Maryland. Stevie Lynn's Bowtique is a one stop shop and carries everything from trendy clothing to shoes, accessories, gifts and more! They offer sizes Small-3XL. At Stevie Lynn's Bowtique, there is truly something for everyone! From beard soap for your man, to poppers for your little one, and jewelry for your aunt. Staci Smith's goal is to create an environment where you feel confident, encouraged, and honest. It's all about surrounding yourself with happiness! You can shop in person and online. You can also shop by using the Stevie Lynn's Bowtique mobile app!
Locals looking for a luxe lid are in luck. Bespoke and hip hat designer — and cult fave —Teressa Foglia will set up shop in the tony River Oaks District late this month. The new boutique marks Foglia’s first flagship Texas location and only seventh U.S. store and will be nestled between MAD and Bella Rinova Salon.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are making sure kids in the community have special holiday season. Officers recently went Christmas shopping with kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Sioux Falls. Fleet Farm hosted the event this year. The department says officers love spending time...
Good morning! Here's Anderson's daily round-up for Wednesday, December 15. The ACM is offering a discount on your purchase this December. You can pick a fortune cookie for the chance to get up to 30% off your purchase at Whitners Mercantile. The sale event starts Dec.3 through Dec.23. Stop by to find unique gifts for yourself and your family members.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Only five days until Christmas!. The holidays are usually filled with everything tasty, and this morning we’re getting our hands on some tasty creations in the form of Christmas cookies -- and even more Christmas treats!! We’re out at River City Sweet Shop learning the finer points of sweet treat decorating this morning to get ready for Dec. 25th!
This precious face belongs to Sloan. She is a young girl who is a bit shy so she will require an adult home that will give her the love, time and patience she so deserves. Her coat is just beautiful and her eyes say love me, maybe you will be the one to show her what true love is? Sloan is available at EGAPL Heart or RI located at 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. They are open on Wednesday 3-7, Thursday and Friday 12-2 and Saturday 10-2. You can call for more information at 401-467-3670 or visit their website www.heartofri.org Sloan will be waiting and hoping that her perfect home comes along soon!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My New York City kitchen’s so small, I joke that it’s a one-person cook space, meaning no more than one person can actually stand in it comfortably at a time. Forget sitting (zero room for chairs) and really eating (unless you like doing that standing alone). Somehow our property management company squeezed a full-sized fridge and a tiny stove/oven combo with four burners into the “room,” so cooking is possible. You can bet there’s no leeway in the footprint for a dishwasher though, and counter space is very much at a premium — to the tune of maybe about an 18-inch by 12-inch little stretch of laminate surface right in front of our microwave for chopping, prepping, and yes… drying dishes. That last task used to be the bane of my existence, since I never really had a proper or dedicated place to put a dish drying rack. All that changed when Five Two by Food 52’s Over the Sink Drying Rack came into my life though last year around this time. It had been sold out for a while when I stumbled upon it at Nordstrom while holiday shopping, and I snatched it up as fast as I could, even at full price.
Mel and Emily did a shopping challenge at Rustic Buffalo to find each other the perfect gift. Just how well do they know each other?. John Pirrone, owner of Rustic Buffalo says it will be impossible not to find a gift here because they have 110 local artisans at the Rustic Buffalo campus.
Comments / 0