ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

2021 moments: A look at the top viral videos of the year

By Taylor Lang
WPBF News 25
 1 day ago

It's that time of year when we are ready to jump into 2022, but let's first take a look back at some of the top viral videos from the past 12 months. These stories were ordered based on activity with the Facebook posts on our WPBF 25 News Facebook...

www.wpbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SlashGear

Why You Need To Delete, Not Just Deactivate, Your Facebook Account

Facebook may be the 800-pound gorilla of social media platforms, but the company’s business practices are leading many users to abandon it. In recent years, Facebook has been embroiled in one scandal and issue after another and has become synonymous with abuse of privacy. The Cambridge Analytica scandal was one of the biggest such examples, with the private data of tens of millions of users misused for political reasons (via The New York Times). Users are also coming to the realization that, as with many free services, the user is the product. Facebook doesn’t provide the services it does out of the goodness of its heart — it counts on being able to collect, mine, and monetize every scrap of data it can from its users.
INTERNET
maketecheasier.com

3 Ways to Find Out Who Unfriended or Blocked You on Facebook

It’s not healthy to obsess over your follower count or number of friends. However, every once in a while, you may want to know if someone special has unfriended you on Facebook. How do you know who unfriended you on Facebook?. Unfriend vs. Unfollow vs. Block. Usually, there are...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shatner
Popculture

Viral Video Shows Shocking Moment Popular Singer Bitten by Snake During Music Video Shoot

Singer Maeta shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram earlier this week, showing herself getting bit by a snake. The video has racked up over 267,000 views, more than double the number of followers Maeta has. The 21-year-old signed with Roc Nation earlier this year and released her debut album Habits. Her hits include "Teen Scene" and "B— Don't Be Mad."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Videos#Wpbf#Wild Horse#Ulocal
inputmag.com

TikTok somehow brought in more traffic than even Google this year

As much of the world counts its losses with 2021 drawing to a close, TikTok is riding a seemingly unstoppable high. The viral video app finished the year with the most cumulative internet traffic of any domain in the world — more so even than Google, which typically holds the number-one spot.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Phone Arena

How to log out of Facebook remotely from anywhere and on any device

There’s no way around it - you just have to be on social media for your existence to be recognized nowadays. Joking aside, Facebook remains one of the most popular social networks out there, despite all controversies in the past few years. According to Statista, “with roughly 2.89 billion monthly active users as of the second quarter of 2021, Facebook is the biggest social network worldwide.”
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
tucsonpost.com

TikTok video moderator sues over mental damage

A content moderator for TikTok is suing the company, alleging that it failed to protect her mental health while she was forced to watch graphic videos including suicide, murder and cannibalism. Candie Frazier - who allegedly worked 12 hours a day monitoring TikTok videos for the contracting company Telus International...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
triad-city-beat.com

GetInsta Helps You Go Viral on Instagram

This post will help you grow your Instagram following if you’ve tried a variety of strategies but achieved nothing. What we recommend here is an Instagram followers app called GetInsta, which can help you gain free Instagram followers and likes from 100% real accounts without any danger. But you may ask: why do I need an Instagram followers app and how is it possible to get real followers free of charge? Keep reading and you will find all answers below.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

YouTube is testing a revamped channel interface

After what feels like years of stagnation, YouTube is finally polishing and cleaning up its Android app’s interface again. The streaming service only recently added some dynamic coloring experiments, new fullscreen features, and finally got rid of its ugly gray status bar. The latest test to join these is a channel page redesign.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Telegraph

How YouTubers got clever: the rise of the video essay

Techno-pessimism is, at this point, received wisdom among most thinking people. Twitter has debased our public discourse, Instagram has poisoned teenagers’ mental health and, as for YouTube, isn’t it full of pouting make-up tutorials, obnoxious vloggers and people filming themselves playing video games?. While much of the above...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
phillyvoice.com

TikTok moderator sues social media giant over trauma from graphic videos

A TikTok content moderator has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against the company over its alleged failure to implement guidelines that would better support employees who become traumatized by viewing hours of disturbing videos, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Los Angeles. Like most social media platforms,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Ars Technica

2021 was the year the world finally turned on Facebook

Wish 2021 had been a better year? Facebook probably does, too. The company has long been maligned by politicians, media observers, and consumer advocates, but it wasn’t until 2021 that it felt like the tide truly began to turn. Though Facebook had faced scandals in the past, from Cambridge...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy