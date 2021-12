A 27 year old Carter County man has a January 7th court date on charges of child abuse, when the man’s two year child allegedly, suffered burns in a shower by hot water. Austin Tyler-Shawn Thomas told investigators, he place the toddler in the shower, left the water running while he retrieved clothes for the child. Thomas says the child turned off the cold water while he was away. According to police information, the child’s burns did not appear to be caused by water spray from a shower, but instead, appear to be consistent with the child being dipped in extremely hot water. Thomas is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect, bond is set at 50 thousand dollars.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 HOURS AGO