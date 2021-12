Since March 2020, the world has been trying to safely navigate life through the COVID-19 pandemic. And as measures — both public and personal — are put in place to promote physical health, all too often what is overlooked is the necessity of finding ways to be mentally well. Studies show that some of those who have been most affected psychologically by the pandemic are teens. Just this month, the U.S. surgeon general issued an advisory called “Protecting Youth Mental Health” and said that the pandemic significantly contributed to the challenges faced by the nation’s youth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO