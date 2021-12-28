Here’s what Tom Brady said about Bill Belichick being asked for his New Year’s resolutions

"I want to be as brave and courageous as she was," Brady admitted.

Tom Brady during the Buccaneers' win over the Panthers. AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

The Celtics lost to the Timberwolves 108-103 on Monday night in a game that Boston coach Ime Udoka called “one of the poorest losses of the year.”

And COVID-19 continues to have a major impact on the sports world. Just in the last day, Celtics leading scorer Jayson Tatum entered NBA health and safety protocols (and was ruled out of Monday’s game), while the Patriots reportedly added linebackers Matthew Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley to the COVID-19/Reserve List.

The Celtics prepare to host the Clippers at TD Garden on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. Elsewhere, the Patriots will face the Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Tom Brady’s take on a reporter’s question: Following the Patriots’ loss to the Bills on Sunday, Bill Belichick didn’t spend long addressing reporters’ questions in the postgame press conference. Even still, one question stuck out.

In a departure from game-related topics, one reporter notably asked Belichick if he had any New Year’s resolutions he wanted to share. Belichick declined to answer, saying “not right now,” but that he might answer “next week.”

The exchange created attention around the NFL, even making its way to former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Asked about the question to his former coach during an episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady praised the reporter’s courage.

“I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to Coach Belichick after a loss,” said Brady. “That’s what I want for the New Year.”

“That was awesome,” added the 44-year-old.

Trivia: As many Patrios fans know, Bill Belichick’s long NFL coaching career began as a special assistant with the Baltimore Colts in 1975. What was the second team Belichick worked for?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: This team hasn’t won a division title since 1993 and has never appeared in a Super Bowl.

Trivia answer: Detroit Lions