ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC Shrinks COVID Isolation Period to 5 Days for Asymptomatic Infections

HealthDay
HealthDay
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Ck1A_0dXUgkQt00

TUESDAY, Dec. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) – People who test positive for COVID-19 or who are exposed to the virus but have no symptoms will no longer have to isolate or quarantine for as long a time period, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

Instead of 10 days, the isolation and quarantine time periods in such cases are now five days, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others, the agency recommended in updated guidelines.

The move comes as disruptions to daily life have soared while the highly transmissible Omicron variant starts to surge across the country. Virus-related staffing shortages have wreaked havoc on holiday travel, prompting the cancellations of thousands of flights, and disrupted the normal workings of the health care industry, restaurants and retail.

Still, the CDC stressed the change was prompted by science demonstrating that the majority of COVID-19 transmission occurs one to two days before symptoms surface and two to three days after symptoms start.

“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives.”

Under the new recommendations, people who test positive for the virus should isolate for five days. If they are asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they continue to mask for five days to minimize the risk of infecting others, the agency said.

The CDC also updated the recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19.

Recommendations vary for those who have received a booster compared to those who are unvaccinated. Individuals who have received their booster do not need to quarantine but should wear a mask for 10 days after exposure.

People who are not vaccinated or for whom it has been more than six months since they received their second mRNA dose or more than two months after their Johnson & Johnson dose and they have not gotten a booster should quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for another five days, the CDC said.

If that is not possible, they must wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure.

“Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather," Walensky said.

The best practice would be to take a COVID-19 test five days after the exposure, the CDC added.

Having COVID-19 symptoms does change the advice. If symptoms occur, individuals should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19, the CDC said.

New data from South Africa and the United Kingdom have shown vaccine effectiveness against infection for two doses of an mRNA vaccine to be approximately 35%. A COVID-19 vaccine booster dose restores that effectiveness to about 75%, the CDC noted.

The agency strongly encourages vaccination for everyone 5 and older and boosters for everyone 16 and older because vaccination dramatically decreases the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Still, only 62% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated and only 32% have gotten booster shots, CDC data shows.

More information

The World Health Organization has more on COVID-19.

SOURCE: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, news release, Dec. 27, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
Verywell Health

Here's How Long COVID Stays In Your Body

How long COVID-19 stays in the body varies from person to person. Generally, people are no longer contagious about 10 days after the onset of symptoms. A recent study found that people can be shed the virus for as long as 83 days, underscoring the importance of frequent testing, quarantining, and isolation practices.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Asymptomatic#Infectious Diseases#Healthday News#Omicron
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
UPI News

Mumps cases in vaccinated people increasing, reason why is unclear

Children and teenagers vaccinated against the mumps virus have accounted for one-third of infections in recent years, a new U.S. government study finds. The reasons are unclear, and experts stressed that routine childhood vaccination remains the best weapon against mumps -- a contagious infection that is usually mild, but can cause serious complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy