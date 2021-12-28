ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Heading To Over Half Billion At Domestic Box Office Today

By Anthony D'Alessandro
 1 day ago
Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man : No Way Home, the gift that keeps on giving, raked in an estimated $25.4M on Monday at 4,336 theaters, off 23% from Sunday’s $33.2M, which puts the MCU title at $495.8M in U.S. and Canada. For sure, Spider-Man: No Way Home will click past the half billion mark stateside today; our sources believing a $750M final domestic is possible, which would yield a $610M net profit after all ancillaries . We’ll update you once studios file their official numbers this AM. This morning’s report is based off industry early estimates.

For the second Monday of a big Christmas blockbuster, No Way Home files behind 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, ($32M), 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($31.3M) and 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($27.4M, which was Christmas Day). However, No Way Home ‘s second Monday is skyscraper heights above Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker ($15.3M), Avengers: Endgame ($10.7M) and Avengers: Infinity War ($8.2M).

In second on Monday was Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2 with an estimated $7.6M , -12% from Sunday for a running total of $47.1M .

Third belonged to Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s The Matrix Resurrections which saw an estimated $1.7M , -63% from Sunday for a running six day total of $24.2M. The fourthquel is available in homes as well as on HBO Max. Samba TV, which is the most notable third-party measurement of streaming viewership, clocked 2.8M U.S. households that watched the Lana Wachowski-directed movie on Smart TVs from Wednesday to Sunday for at least 5 minutes (Samba doesn’t measure mobile viewers). Meanwhile, box office analytics corp EntTelligence measured that less people people bought tickets to Matrix Resurrections over its first five days at 1.76M.

20th Century Studios/Disney/MARV’s prequel The King’s Man collected an estimated $1.4M yesterday in 4th place, -34% from Sunday, for a six-day total just under $11M.

Lionsgate’s faith-based flyover country football drama American Underdog minted an estimated $1.27M in 5th place, -24%, for a 3-day take after its Saturday opening of $7.16M.

