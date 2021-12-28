ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Strong Demand For New Cars Expected In 2022

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh demand for new cars, trucks and SUVs has been a constant theme throughout the latter half of 2021 and is expected to continue into the New Year, according to a recent market analysis conducted by Edmunds. The market research firm recently published its automotive market forecast for 2022,...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Here’s Why The Chip Shortage Is Proving Difficult To Overcome

The semiconductor chip shortage has crippled global automotive production throughout 2021, costing automakers hundreds of billions in lost revenue and sending new and used vehicle prices soaring to new record highs with each passing month. Ford has been impacted tremendously by this supply chain crisis as well and is projected to lose roughly 700,000 units of production this year alone. Opinions on when the chip shortage might end vary greatly, and Ford CEO Jim Farley recently stated that he believes that the crisis will endure through 2023. With companies including Ford doing everything possible to circumvent this issue, the question remains – why has it proven so difficult to overcome?
ECONOMY
KSNT News

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Hyundai, Kia Vehicles Under Fed Investigation For Engine Fires

Penalties, recalls, and lawsuits haven’t put Hyundai and Kia’s engine fire headache fully in the rearview mirror just yet. According to a new Reuters report, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has now opened an “engineering analysis” into the two automakers, which will scrutinize the companies’ recall efforts related to the engine fire problems affecting some models along with other issues.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Gm#Vehicles#Ev
gmauthority.com

Microchip Shortage Expected To Remain Well Into 2022

The effects of the global microchip shortage are expected to remain throughout the first half of 2022, according to a new report from Automotive News. The publication recently spoke to experts from the European semiconductor industry, including STMicroelectronics – a major French-Italian chip manufacturer that’s currently building a new chip manufacturing plant (referred to as ‘fabs’) near Milan, Italy. The company’s head of quality and manufacturing, Orio Bellezza, said the company began investing in the new plant back in 2018 as it anticipated an uptick in demand for semiconductor chips. The plant is just now beginning to receive machinery to produce silicon wafers and semiconductor chips, with the facility set to produce its first chips in the first quarter of next year. Automotive customers are not expected to receive chips from this facility until late 2023.
ELECTRONICS
fordauthority.com

New Report Predicts Used Vehicle Bubble Could Leave Buyers Upside Down

The semiconductor chip shortage severely impacted new vehicle production for the better part of 2021, forcing automakers like Ford to slash output, leaving dealer lots with precious little inventory. With few new cars to choose from, buyers have turned to the used vehicle market, which has sent prices soaring to new record highs with each passing month. It’s unclear when, exactly, the chip supply might improve and prices might taper off, but a new study from the accounting firm KPMG suggests that we are, in fact, in a used vehicle bubble.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Telegraph

Demand for luxury cars boosts car dealer to the ultra-rich

A car dealer to the ultra-wealthy has reported that strong pandemic demand for Aston Martins, Lamborghinis and Rolls Royces in the pandemic has driven profits up more than seven-fold. HR Owen, based in Chelsea, West London, reported pre-tax profits of £13.7m for the year to June, compared with £1.9m in...
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

Ford Market Cap Surpasses GM For First Time Since 2016

Rising Ford stock has taken the Dearborn-based automaker’s market cap above that of General Motors for the first time since 2016. Ford closed the day yesterday with a market cap of $83 billion, surpassing GM’s market cap of $82.9 billion. This was the first time Ford’s market cap was higher than GM’s since September 14th, 2016, when the company had a market cap of $48.2 billion.
ECONOMY
inputmag.com

Hyundai is leaving combustion engines behind for good

Hyundai is moving full speed ahead into the electric car market, recalls be damned. The Korean auto company is reportedly shutting down the development team responsible for its internal combustion engines in an effort to jump-start its electric car program. Hyundai’s head of research and development, Park Chung-kook, sent an...
ECONOMY
The Independent

One in seven new cars bought in 2022 ‘will be a pure electric’

One in seven new cars bought in 2022 will be a pure electric, according to analysis.Green motoring consultancy New AutoMotive is predicting around 300,000 new battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) will be sold next year.If the projection is accurate new electric car sales are likely to overtake those of diesels in 2022.Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show 11% of new cars registered in the first 11 months of 2021 were BEVs, up from 6% during the same period in 2020.New AutoMotive head of policy and research Ben Nelmes said he expects the surge in demand to...
CARS
The Associated Press

Edmunds: Understanding new car trim levels and options

A key part of the car buying process is familiarizing yourself with some of the key terms you’ll encounter on automaker websites or on the dealership lot. You want to ensure that you’re getting the right features in your new vehicle. But if you’re new to buying cars or aren’t familiar with auto industry lingo, a conversation with the salesperson can go right over your head.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Biggest Threat One Step Closer To American Launch

Heard of Nio? If you're not au fait with automakers outside of the US, then you might not know of the Chinese EV automaker, but that's about to change. As reported by Electrek, Nio's Vice President, Saurabh Bhatnagar, has posted no fewer than 47 job posts on the business networking site, LinkedIn, all listed within the USA. Since breaking into the headlines with the Nio EP9 electric supercar a few years back, the automaker has been steadily enhancing its reach within China and the rest of Asia. In 2021 alone, the company delivered in excess of 80,940 vehicles, but also broke out of Asia by launching in Norway, Germany, and The Netherlands. The job listings in the USA follow the recent launch of the Nio ET5 electric sedan, with which the brand could easily rival the Tesla Model 3.
BUSINESS
MotorTrend Magazine

What Happened With the Semiconductor Chip Shortage—and How and When the Auto Industry Will Emerge

Grab a soda and your new car wish list and start shopping: More semiconductor chips are coming in 2022 and slowly but surely the chip-shortage horror movie will fade to black. That does not mean 2022 will necessarily be a blockbuster year for inventory, but the global microchip shortage is expected to continue to improve which should mean less or no downtime for automakers desperate to build more vehicles to fill orders and depressingly empty dealer lots. Bottom lines have also taken a hit with billions in lost revenue, and automakers affected the most have also grappled with lost market share.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Former GM Partner Nikola Receives Order For 10 Electric Semi Trucks

Nikola, the troubled start-up company that General Motors had previously planned to acquire an equity stake in, has received an order for 10 of its battery-electric Nikola Tre semi-trucks. Illinois-based trucking company Heniff Transportation Systems announced this week it had placed an order for 10 Nikola Tre trucks to be...
ECONOMY
Forbes

Inflated Used Car Prices: What Goes Up, Must Come Down, KPMG Says

There’s no doubt, record high used car prices are a bubble. Eventually, used-vehicle prices will come back to earth. The question is whether the bubble bursts suddenly, or slowly deflates, according to a new white paper titled, “Used car prices could crash — will they?” from KPMG.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Top Electric Car Predictions For 2022

It felt like 2021 was the year of the EV crossover. Tesla’s Model Y quietly dethroned its Model 3 sedan as the best-selling electric car in the U.S. Three new entrants jumped into the top 5 EV sellers: the VW ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Chevy Bolt EUV. Perhaps it should not surprise us because Americans love their crossover SUVs.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy