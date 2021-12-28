ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum in NBA’s health and safety protocols

By Al Lindsey
 1 day ago

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, it was announced Monday. The Celtics now have nine players on the list, though 13 players...

NBA

