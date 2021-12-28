ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

 1 day ago
Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

Dec. 29

— St. David’s Episcopal Chucrh, 506 Azure Court in Laurinburg, will host a Red Cross blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. For less waiting, please make an appointment at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. Please help.

Jan. 1

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.

CLOSINGS

As the new year approaches, many businesses, as well as federal, state city and county offices, will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Following are the closings around Scotland County:

— All county offices will be closed on Friday. Essential personnel such as law enforcement, medical and a few others will be on hand.

— All city offices will be closed on Friday. Essential personnel such as law enforcement and a few others will be on hand.

— Public Works will be closed Friday. Those who get their trash picked up on those days will be picked up on Thursday this week.

— The U.S. Post Office will be closed Friday and there will be no home or business delivery.

— There will be no federal, state, county or local courts open Friday.

— All schools in Scotland County will be closed for winter break until Jan. 3, 2022.

— The Laurinburg Exchange office will be closed on Friday and reopen on Monday at 8:30 a.m.

