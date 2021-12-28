ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Voices: It’s time to ditch ‘festive’ poinsettias and protect our peatlands

By Donnachadh McCarthy
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

The ubiquitous, peat-grown Christmas poinsettias are the ultimate symbol of our climate-trashing, nature-trashing consumer society. More than 8 million are sold in the UK every year but they will generally last just a few weeks, before their petals fall off and they get binned, along with their plastic pots and the precious peat that they were grown in.

It’s a scandal that the government still allows our precious, carbon and wildlife-rich peatlands to be ravaged for an unnecessary horticultural purpose. For decades, they and the major retailers have promised to phase it out but in yet another government consultation on peat sales launched last week, they are proposing to allow industrial peat extraction to continue until the end of the decade. The consultation also suggests watering down the proposed 2024 ban on amateur usage of peat, with the introduction of a “bag charge” on peat and mandatory labelling.

The UK’s peatlands are the equivalent of our rainforests in terms of the massive amounts of carbon that have been stored there over millennia. The government estimates that they contain over 3 billion tons of carbon . This is more than six times the emissions of the entire UK economy and is the equivalent of all the carbon stored in the forests of the UK, Germany and France combined.

Twelve per cent of our land is covered in peatlands but over 80 per cent of them have been damaged or destroyed by grouse moor burning, farming, inappropriately sited forestry, grazing or peat extraction. Over 50 per cent of peatlands protected as special sites for conservation are in an unfavourable or destroyed condition.

Peatlands are unique wildlife habitats and, if undamaged, protect lower-down communities from flooding. Over a quarter of our drinking water comes from our peatlands. The Office for National Statistics estimates that the restoration of peatlands requires an investment of about £8bn but would produce over £100bn in benefits to society over the next 80 years.

Accompanying the consultation was a new £4m fund for peatland “restoration” projects. This is a classic government tactic of announcing pitiful scraps of funding to “address” environmental damage, whilst simultaneously allowing the damage to continue.

Readers need to understand what peatland “restoration” means. It usually involves the removal of the drainage schemes that were installed to extract the peat or to convert them to forestry and agriculture, and rewetting the land. This allows the mosses to restart the painfully slow peat creation process. To restore the extracted peatlands to their original depth will take millennia if allowed to continue undisturbed. Peat extraction needs to be halted immediately. The industry has had decades to prepare.

After a wave of protests, the Tory government in 2010 proposed a “voluntary ban” to be implemented by 2020. But 11 years later, bagged peat and peat-grown potted plants are still on sale in almost every major retailer in the country.

The licensing of peat extraction is a devolved power in Scotland and the Scottish government has refused most new extraction licences. But the power to ban the sale and importation of peat (almost two thirds of UK peat sales are imported from equally precious peatlands located in Ireland and the Baltic states) is a UK reserved power.

Extraction is taking place on 144,000 of our 3 million hectares of peatlands, with an estimated 800,000m2 of peat is extracted annually. Yet the industry is worth only £32m a year. The amount of damage extraction is allowed to leave in its wake by the Tory government is utterly bizarre. The emissions from agriculture, extraction and grazing on all our peatlands amount to 23,000 kilotonnes of CO2 per annum. That is a whopping 7 per cent of domestic emissions, which in 2020 amounted to 326 million tons.

Sadly, I am old enough to remember the early 1990’s campaign to get B&Q to ban all peat sales. Many retailers then promised to stop selling peat from “protected areas”. So, I contacted a range of retailers to ask if they were still selling bagged peat and if their poinsettias were peat-free. None reported peat-free poinsettias.

Travis Perkins won the prize for already having a complete ban on peat sales. The Co-op came second, having banned bagged peat. Only 40 per cent of their potted plants are peat-free but they are aiming for 100 per cent.

The Waitrose ban on bagged peat begins in 2022 and they have “reduced peat” poinsettias. B&Q are selling bagged peat until 2024 but suppliers are “experimenting” with peat-free poinsettias. Sainsbury’s are “aiming to be peat free” but have set no date. Aldi, ASDA and Morrisons did not respond.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

So, whether or not you bought a poinsettia this Christmas, you can make a difference. Make a new year’s resolution to never again buy peat products. Sign the Wildlife Trust’s petition for an immediate ban on peat sales. Fill in the government consultation on peat sales. Be careful though. The form is designed to prevent filling in support for an immediate ban on industrial and amateur peat sales. Tick the “other” boxes and type support for an immediate ban.

Under the proposals for a peat charge or mandatory peat labelling, write in that you would prefer a ban, whilst labelling and a bag charge are better than nothing. The government must not be able to falsely claim there is support for a charge or labelling rather than a ban.

Let’s make 2022 the year we finally start protecting our precious peatlands and end the destructive scourge of peat sales forever.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

More than 800,000 booster and third doses recorded in UK over Christmas

More than 800,000 booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine were recorded across the UK during the five-day Christmas period, figures show.A total of 33,091,891 extra doses had been delivered as of December 28 – the first time a UK-wide figure has been available since December 23, when the number stood at 32,290,487.It means 801,404 booster and third doses were added across the five days from Christmas Eve to December 28.Around 62% of adults in the UK have received a booster or third dose, with as many as 65% in Scotland.The figures were published by the UK’s four health agencies.They...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tesco has committed to using fully electric HGVs, but what are other supermarkets doing?

Supermarkets have a major responsibility when it comes to helping consumers lower their carbon footprints.Thank goodness, then, that many of them have implemented measures in the past year to help shoppers become more environmentally friendly.Now, Tesco is the latest supermarket to unveil a sustainability initiative, revealing its plans to reduce its emissions by launching two fully-electric heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) – the first to be used commercially in the UK. The supermarket said the use of the lorries could play a “key role” in the haulage industry’s transition to zero emission transport in the coming years. HGVs currently make up...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

HS2 boss heralds ‘incredible momentum’ for 2022

HS2 has “incredible momentum” entering 2022 following a “year of major moments”, according to the boss of the high-speed railway project.Mark Thurston, chief executive of HS2 Ltd, said significant construction events, contract awards and jobs milestones were achieved in 2021.The year began with legislation for Phase 2a of the railway – extending the line from Birmingham to Crewe – passing its final hurdle, opening the way for construction to begin.This was described as a “landmark moment” by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.In May, a £570 million contract to build HS2’s Curzon Street station in Birmingham was awarded to a joint venture...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The sea on fire, record-breaking floods and a heat dome: The biggest climate crisis moments of 2021

For a long time, terms such as “global warming”, or “climate change”, have seemed to refer to a remote, somewhat abstract, issue for many populations – particularly those in wealthy nations.Even as the rhetoric for describing the collapse of our planet’s weather systems has ratcheted up, with scientists deploying terms such as “climate crisis”, and “environment emergency”, to try to drive home the scale of the issue, the warnings have largely been regarded as being for the future.The first wave of serious warnings about the climate and mankind’s role in destabilising it came in the mid-20th century. But over 70...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peat#Poinsettia
The Independent

Annual hunt goes ahead as Scottish Greens renew call for outright ban

An annual Boxing Day hunt has prompted the Scottish Greens to renew their call for an outright ban on foxhunting in Scotland.The Lanark and Renfrewshire Foxhounds hunt set off from Meadow Park Equestrian Centre in Houston Renfrewshire, on Monday, a day later than planned due to Boxing Day falling on a Sunday – traditionally a hunt-free day.One of the hunt “masters” Sheila Gillespie, who has been leading the hunt for more than two decades, said about 20 riders followed on horseback with about 50 people joining the event from the local village.She said “a few” saboteurs were out in...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Brexit blow for disabled people as EU holiday destinations stop recognising UK blue badges

British disability blue badges are no longer being recognised in major holiday destinations across Europe thanks to Brexit, the government has admitted.Automatic recognition for Britain’s 2.4 million blue badge holders – a perk of EU membership – stopped across Europe on 31 December 2020 when the EU transition period ended.Ministers promised to negotiate individual deals with EU countries to recognise British badges, but a year on they have failed to do so for the most popular destinations.Travellers with disabilities still face uncertainty and inconvenience in countries including France, Italy, Spain, Greece and Portugal – all of which are still...
EUROPE
The Independent

Ministers closely monitor Covid data as cases continue to rise

Ministers have said they are closely monitoring the latest Covid data as cases of the virus continued to surge across much of the country.Government figures showed there were a record 129,471 lab-confirmed cases in the UK as of 9am Tuesday – although the data was incomplete due to the Christmas holidays with no figures for Scotland or Northern Ireland.In England there were 9,546 people were in hospital with the disease – up 38% from a week earlier and the highest total since the beginning of March.The figures come after the Government said there would be no new restrictions in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Is Britain’s Covid test shortage unique, and is Brexit to blame?

A shortage of Covid home test kits is hitting the UK – with supply chain issues being blamed.For weeks, the NHS website has been running out of kits almost as soon as they become available, and pharmacies in the highest demand area have also run dry.Despite some commentary suggesting otherwise, this shortage is not unique to the UK – although the picture is complex and different countries have different issues depending on how tests are used.Britain’s emphasis on testing, and the availability of free home kits, is among the reasons for particularly high demand.One country facing similar problems is Ireland,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
The Independent

Pubs, bars and restaurants lose £10,335 each in disastrous Christmas week

Pubs, bars and restaurants had a disastrous run-up to Christmas, with venues losing £10,335 on average during what would usually be the busiest week of the year, according to new industry figures.Long-suffering hospitality businesses received another blow as people cancelled festive parties to avoid catching Covid as the Omicron variant tore through the country.Losses easily eclipsed the grants of up to £6,000 offered by Rishi Sunak to help struggling pubs and restaurants through the latest wave.Takings were down 60 per cent on Christmas Day compared to 2019 and some hospitality businesses will not survive without additional government support or lifting...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Will 2022 be the year sustainable travel goes mainstream?

2020 was predicted to be the big year – the year that “sustainable” went mainstream.After all, it had a nice ring to it: the start of a new decade; an era of change. Even the symmetrical structure of the year itself – two twenties, striding forth side-by-side into the future – seemed to signal the winds of change, that a forward-looking epoch was upon us.It followed a year of peak Greta Thunberg, widespread Extinction Rebellion protests, David Attenborough’s heart breaking more visibly with each of his series that aired, and the flygskam (flight shame) movement gaining traction. It looked like...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Another new record reported for UK-wide coronavirus cases

A new record has been set for the daily number of coronavirus cases, as all four UK nations reported their figures for the first time since Christmas Eve.The UK Government said that a further 183,037 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday.The total includes reported figures for Northern Ireland covering a five-day period.But the 138,287 figure for England was also the highest recorded.It comes as Boris Johnson’s Government is scrambling to secure supplies of Covid-19 tests.The Prime Minister earlier urged people to get swabbed before enjoying New Year celebrations.Ministers acknowledged a worldwide supply...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown after Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded more than 177,000 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 49 deaths, prompting fresh fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.Although many scientists believe the new variant is milder than previous mutations, it remains unclear how many of the record number of people infected will end...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Irresponsible’ and a ‘royal cock-up’ – Britons react to test supply issues

The dearth of coronavirus tests has been described as “irresponsible” and a “royal cock-up” by people desperate to get hold of one during the Christmas and new year period.Revellers unable to find rapid lateral flows ahead of Friday’s celebrations and symptomatic patients who are struggling to order PCRs have vented their frustrations as the Prime Minister urged people to take more tests.Ros, 60, has mild Covid-19 symptoms, and said she has been unable to support a friend who collapsed following chemotherapy because she has not been able to order a test before seeing her.If you’re planning on meeting family and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Daughters reveal how they only learned that their mother was a secret Bletchley Park codebreaker who helped steal Hitler's biggest war secrets after she died aged 89

The inspiring story of a Bletchley Park codebreaker who put aside personal anguish to help defeat the Germans has been revealed 76 years later. Former accounts clerk Daisy Lawrence deciphered intercepted enemy messages between the Japanese, Germans and Italians in her top secret role. She showed incredible mental fortitude as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kingstonthisweek.com

With Omicron cases surging, it's time to ditch the cloth mask, experts say

With Canada facing another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts are recommending that people upgrade their masks — ditching fashionable cloth masks in favour of an N95 or other high-grade mask that filters out smaller particles, or, at least, a well-fitting surgical mask. Story continues below. This advertisement...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

China’s avalanche of shoddy exports is a threat the West can no longer ignore

By the time you read this, 48 hours will have elapsed since the Christmas presents were unwrapped, but how many of the products that originated in China are still working?. Hopefully all of them, but how confident are you that the robot vacuum cleaner, the electric toothbrush or the car torch will still be going strong in six months, or even three?
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

404K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy