Company building solar farm in town of Waterloo says its panels will be safe

The company building an 80 megawatt solar farm in the town of Waterloo says it’s committed to using top quality, safe solar panels.

The Finger Lakes Times reports some residents of the Packwood and Serven Road area where the panels are being installed have been asking questions about the project. Two residents have asked Trelina officials to provide assurances that the panels won’t cause environmental problems when they reach the end of their useful lifespan. Specifically, they want to make sure the panels don’t contain polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAs.

One of the residents, Joe Wukitsch, was a member of an ad hoc siting board. He cast the only vote against the state providing a siting certificate for the project. It received the certificate November 30th after a two year process. He said Trelina officials say they don’t know where their panels will come from and therefore, can’t guarantee what they’ll be made of. A spokesperson for parent company NextEra Energy Resources says those questions will be answered as part of the state’s Article 10 siting process.

Sara Cassidy said “solar energy emits no pollution and has no impact on human health.”

