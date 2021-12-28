Health Highlights: Dec. 28, 2021

CDC shortens isolation time for cases of asymptomatic COVID. With the Omicron variant causing a huge surge in cases and interruptions in Americans' lives, the agency on Monday shrank the time recommended for isolation in asymptomatic cases to five days, down from the previous 10. Read more

Prison time reduces life span for Black Americans but not whites. Black people who've spent time in jail or prison are 65% more likely to die prematurely, even if it's been years since their incarceration, according to an analysis of data from a decades-long federal study.

Flavored vape products still in stores despite federal ban. Almost two years ago, the FDA took action against e-cigarette manufacturers, warning of 'enforcement' if they did not remove enticingly flavored vapes from the market. But today the products are still found in stores and online.