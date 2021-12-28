ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Highlights: Dec. 28, 2021

CDC shortens isolation time for cases of asymptomatic COVID. With the Omicron variant causing a huge surge in cases and interruptions in Americans' lives, the agency on Monday shrank the time recommended for isolation in asymptomatic cases to five days, down from the previous 10. Read more

Prison time reduces life span for Black Americans but not whites. Black people who've spent time in jail or prison are 65% more likely to die prematurely, even if it's been years since their incarceration, according to an analysis of data from a decades-long federal study. Read more

Flavored vape products still in stores despite federal ban. Almost two years ago, the FDA took action against e-cigarette manufacturers, warning of 'enforcement' if they did not remove enticingly flavored vapes from the market. But today the products are still found in stores and online. Read more

Health report highlights North Carolina successes, trouble spots

The U.S. had a 17% spike in deaths in 2020, likely because of COVID-19, according to America's Health Rankings annual report. In 2020, the nation saw 17% more deaths than in 2019, mostly due to COVID-19, a key number in the new America's Health Rankings 2021 annual report from UnitedHealthcare.
The CDC finally recognizes the costs of its top-down dictates

The most interesting public-health development of the pandemic era came this week with a radical course revision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The policy change has COVID hawks trembling with fear and rage and bafflement — while those who believe we need to find a way to move on from top-down regulatory measures are very confused by the possibility the CDC just became an ally rather than an enemy.
Kids under 5 still waiting for Covid-19 vaccine protection

While some US teens have been vaccinated for so long that they’re now eligible for Covid-19 boosters, those under the age of 5 still haven’t gotten their first shots. The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for children 5 and older since late October, and teens 16 and up have been eligible for boosters since December 9.
Omicron variant represents the majority of U.S. COVID-19 cases

The omicron variant of the coronavirus represented about 58.6% of current COVID-19 cases for the week ending on Christmas, according to CNBC. That means the majority of new COVID-19 cases were caused by the new omicron variant. The delta variant accounts for about 41.1% of U.S. COVID-19 cases right now,...
Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
Bill Gates predicts pandemic end date

The 'acute phase' of the Covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022, billionaire Bill Gates has predicted. "It might be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to a close sometime in 2022." Pharmaceutical companies have historically had trouble selling the flu...
Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
