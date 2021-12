McDonald's and Starbucks are two of the biggest chains in the United States, with QSR Magazine reporting a combined 29,000-plus locations between the pair nationwide. Therefore, it's highly likely that you'll be able to find one of each within driving or even walking distance of each other, no matter where you are. However, only one of these iconic eateries will be able to satisfy your craving for a delicious breakfast sandwich at any hour of the day. According to CNBC, Mickey D's had to abandon their all-day breakfast menu in 2020, leaving Starbucks to be one of the only places you can pick up a savory sammie containing all of your favorite breakfast fixings whenever your heart (or stomach) desires.

