Tennis

Former finalist Thiem withdraws from Australian Open

By The Associated Press
Ledger-Enquirer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStill regaining his form from a wrist injury, former finalist Dominic Thiem announced Tuesday that he is withdrawing from the Australian Open and will instead begin his 2022 season in South America. Thiem said he...

