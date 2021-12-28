ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greta Thunberg hits out at Biden, says it’s ‘strange’ he’s considered a leader on climate

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg has vocally criticised President Joe Biden, questioning why he is considered a leader on climate change.

Ms Thunberg, who became famous for her Fridays for Future climate strikes, spoke at length about her concerns about climate change and why she considered the COP26 conference in Glasgow “a failure” in an interview with The Washington Post Magazine

When asked whether any world leaders inspired her, including Mr Biden, she chafed.

“If you call him a leader – I mean, it’s strange that people think of Joe Biden as a leader for the climate when you see what his administration is doing,” she said, adding that the United States is expanding fossil fuel infrastructure during his administration. “Why is the US doing that? It should not fall on us activists and teenagers who just want to go to school to raise this awareness and to inform people that we are actually facing an emergency.”

Ms Thunberg said that many people ask her what she wants politicians to do.

“And we say, first of all, we have to actually understand what is the emergency.” she said. “We are trying to find a solution of a crisis that we don’t understand.”

She also criticised her own government in Sweden for not counting more than two-thirds of carbon emissions.

“How can we solve a crisis if we ignore more than two-thirds of it? So it’s all about the narrative,” she said. “It’s all about, what are we actually trying to solve? Is it this emergency, or is it this emergency?”

Shane Kasper
1d ago

what is even infinitely more amazing is that she is considered a leader on anything at all. she has no idea what to say if it hasn't been written down by her handlers.

Nelson
1d ago

in what realm has he extended fossil fuels? he shut down an entire pipeline and put hundreds of people out of work. she don't have a clue and can shut up.

Cypress47
1d ago

What’s “strange” is that SHE is. Why does anyone report what this child says? She is no leader and it’s scary and laughable at the same time that she keeps getting quoted.

Country
The Independent

The Independent

