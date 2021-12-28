ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Woman Shot and Killed on Christmas Eve; Male Suspect in Custody

Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a Grand Rapids woman who was fatally shot on Christmas Eve.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Hope Latrese Cutts. Her body was found inside a residence on the 600 block of Cass Avenue SE. She had been shot in the chest. Cutts died upon arrival at St. Mary's Hospital, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Her sister, Tiara Spence, told WoodTV that she believes the suspect was her sister's neighbor.

"It's called the Well House. The neighbors don't really know each other," Spence said. "You can't pick your roommates. You just rent a room."

According to its website, according to the news outlet, Well House of Grand Rapids is a nonprofit organization that provides permanent, shared, low-cost housing to individuals in the community.

The suspect was later identified as 33-year-old Dequan Keuonte Nelson. He was arraigned on charges of open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Nelson is held at the Kent County Correctional Facility without bond.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to lay Hope Cutts to rest.

"The CUTTS family is all in shock but because of having a firm belief in Christ he is the only peace to lean on at this time. There is a lot of work ahead for us so every dollar will help," the campaign description reads in part. "You all are more than welcome to reach out and speak with me. We have to stand strong do not hold in anything find venting source and PRAY, PRAY, PRAY PLEASE Share."

According to Tami VandenBerg, former executive director for Well House, Cutts would also help the organization by speaking at events, helping to renovate home and organized gatherings for tenants, per Fox 17.

Please donate to the campaign if you can.

“To know that I will never be able to talk to her or make any plans, someone is going to miss out on that opportunity because they are upset. It’s not worth it,” Spence added. “Our lives are borrowed. We are only here for a little while. Make it right.”

