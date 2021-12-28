ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draya Michele Makes A Public Plea To Get Her Savage X Fenty Contract Back In 2022

By Marsha Badger
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2OcI_0dXUeKbh00
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Looks like Draya Michele is on a mission to recapture her Savage X Fenty bag in 2022. The model and entrepreneur took to her Instagram stories with a post that said, “I would like my @SavagexFenty deal back in 2022. Just wishful thinking.”

The Shaderoom caught wind of the written intention and reposted it on their page. Once Michele saw the post, she weighed in a little more.

She wrote, “The thing about it is I’m human and I make mistakes but the only difference between me and everyone else is my mistakes were made in front of the world as well as my consequences. I definitely learned a lot from this experience and I was adamant about making sure my apology was as loud as a harmful comment. I played myself, made triggering comments, was reprimanded, and apologized All in front of all of y’all. That’s growth. Bouncing back.”

Michele lost her Savage x Fenty contract after she made light of Megan Thee Stallion’s domestic violence case by glorifying a relationship that would result in getting shot in the foot. During an appearance on the Wine and Weed Podcast she said, “I predict that they (Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez) had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this snapped-esque type of road and I’m here for that. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too.”

Soon after the podcast episode went live, Michele was met with tons of scrutiny, which eventually led to her contract with the mega lingerie retailer being terminated. Although she apologized for her crass comments, it didn’t land her in Savage X Fenty’s good graces.

We’re not sure if her public apology is enough to snag her contract back, but you can’t blame a girl for trying!

Draya Michele Makes A Public Plea To Get Her Savage X Fenty Contract Back In 2022 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Shantel Jackson Opens Up About Why She And Nelly Split After Seven Years Of Dating

"My ex and I, we didn't end on bad terms," she explained. "When we started our relationship I was always on the road with him traveling, out of the country, on concerts, all that good stuff, but then when it came to a point where I was home more often building my company Shoe Gummi, or just working on my brand and him being on the road, me being on the road less with him, we started to grow apart."
Sherri Shepherd Was A Snatched And Sexy Mrs. Santa Claus For Last Day Of Guest-Hosting Duties On 'The Wendy Williams Show'

To close out her guest stint, the 54-year-old wore her Christmas best, showing up in a sexy red and white Santa suit that showed off her slimmed-down figure and curves.
Sad News: Rap Pioneer Kangol Kid of U.T.F.O. Has Died

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It’s never a good time to hear about a passing, but it hits especially hard during the holidays – a time where we all take a moment to get a bit closer to the friends and loved ones that truly make life worth living.
Holiday Recap: Here's How Our Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas Day

While many like Marjorie Harvey and Porsha Williams cozied up with their families in their matching pajamas, others like Nicki Minaj were in full glam for the special day, spreading holiday cheer by sharing fabulous pictures from their holiday family photoshoots to their Instagram pages.
