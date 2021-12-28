ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Former finalist Thiem withdraws from Australian Open

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bV2vI_0dXUeIqF00
1 of 2

VIENNA, Austria (AP) — Still regaining his form from a wrist injury, former finalist Dominic Thiem announced Tuesday that he is withdrawing from the Australian Open and will instead begin his 2022 season in South America.

Thiem said he had a “slight setback” in his preparation but is “now feeling well again.”

“I will start the season in South America at the Cordoba Open in Argentina, end of January, and therefore I will not play this year at the Australian Open,” Thiem said. “I will miss the Australian fans but I will be back in 2023.

“My wrist is in optimal conditions and I am practicing normally with a very good intensity,” Thiem added. “We believe this is the right decision in order to have a good return to competition.”

Thiem was hurt in June while playing in the Mallorca Open and also missed Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

The Australian Open begins Jan. 17. Thiem reached the final in Melbourne in 2020, losing to Novak Djokovic.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 2

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Dominic Thiem delays return, pulls out of Australian Open

Dominic Thiem is withdrawing from next month's Australian Open. Thiem announced Tuesday on social media that he will begin his season later in January at the Cordoba Open in Argentina instead of at the first Grand Slam event of the year. He has been sidelined since June because of a...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“Rafa doing Rafa things” Australian Open ‘introduces’ former champion Rafael Nadal ahead of the Slam in 2022

World No. 6 Rafael Nadal is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace the court. While many people call him the ‘King of Clay‘, the Spaniard has a proven track record across all surfaces having won all 4 Grand Slams at least once. Rafa has 13 French Open titles, 4 titles at the US Open, 2 titles at Wimbledon and has won the Australian Open once.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Novak Djokovic
AFP

Djokovic mystery deepens as stars arrive ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has not withdrawn from the ATP Cup despite claims he was almost sure to do so, Tennis Australia said Tuesday, as other top players led by Naomi Osaka began arriving ahead of the Australian Open. There has been serious doubt as to whether men's world number one Djokovic would travel to Australia, having refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. An unnamed member of his team told Serbian newspaper Blic that they were "99 percent" sure that he would not play in the ATP Cup, which comes ahead of the Australian Open, adding to the intrigue over whether Djokovic would be at the first Grand Slam of the year. But Tennis Australia told AFP the Serbian had yet to pull out of the teams event, which is due to start on Saturday in Sydney with Djokovic drawn to play Norway's Casper Ruud on the opening day.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Naomi Osaka Takes Flight in Mona Lisa Hoodie & Nike AF1s for Tournament in Melbourne, Australia

Naomi Osaka just touched down in Melbourne, Australia, where she’s set to compete in the Melbourne Summer Set, which will take place in the new year from Jan. 3-9, 2022. This comes after she announced in a September press conference at the US Open that she would be taking a break from tennis. The Japanese tennis star took to Twitter to share a snap of her travel look last night, writing “See you 16ish hours Australia.” In the photo, the masked-up Nike athlete is wearing a bright red Off-White Mona Lisa graphic hoodie with heather gray sweatpants and Nike Air Force...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Mallorca Open#Ap
AFP

From the ski slopes to the tennis court Covid's shadow lurks

Ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin and tennis star Andrey Rublev tested positive for Covid-19 just weeks from the Winter Olympics and Australian Open respectively as global sport once again felt the chill wind of the coronavirus. Rublev, though, is more inconvenienced with the first Grand Slam of the season the Australian Open beginning in Melbourne on January 17.
TENNIS
AFP

No 'Big Three' would be disaster for Australian Open - Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has urged Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to play at the Australian Open, saying Wednesday it would be a "disaster" if the 'Big Three' were missing. Adding to the Australian Open woes, Dominic Thiem, who lost to Djokovic in a five-set classic in the 2020 final, said late Tuesday he would miss the event with a wrist injury.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

French coast: the early explorers who sparked British fears of a Francophone Australia

From La Perouse in Sydney to Victoria’s French Island and South Australia’s Fleurieu Peninsula, hints of early French exploration dot the country’s coastline. In fact, French familiarity with our region was such that they were the first to print a near-complete chart of Australia’s coast in 1811, beating the British by three years. But for a few other historical quirks, at least part of the nation might now be Francophone.
INDIA
firstsportz.com

‘IT’S OFFICIAL’ Novak Djokovic drops the truth bomb over 2022 ATP Cup participation

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was undoubtedly one of the headliners for the 2022 ATP Cup which was scheduled to begin from January 1 in Sydney. However, with the contrasting point of view regarding vaccination about the player and the Australian government, his decision to play at the tournament was dangling and a matter of great debate amongst tennis circles.
TENNIS
The Independent

Elaine Thompson-Herah shines brightest as Team GB’s next generation arrive at Tokyo Olympics

For athletics, 2021 was an outpouring of relief more than anything as the Tokyo Olympics were belatedly staged with success.Tinged with sadness at the Japanese government’s decision to exclude fans, this was a tremendous effort by the hosts given the extreme circumstances and, at times, conditions.In a post-Usain Bolt world, track and field craves a hero, and it was Jamaica that gladly obliged once again as Elaine Thompson-Herah stormed to a triple-gold haul, with her sizzling display in the 100m, clocking 10.61 in a stacked field, capturing an Olympic record.Her trajectory now hands her an opportunity to elevate herself to...
SPORTS
The Independent

The return of sport in 2021: the incredible highs and absolute lows

In March 2020, when images of piled-up coffins in northern Italy started appearing on the news, and videos trickled through of people singing from their balconies, the last thing on my mind was sport.How could anyone consider the temporary pausing of sporting events as the most important thing in a time when people were dying, and we still had no idea what we were dealing with? Those early weeks and months were frightening and deeply uncertain, and the Tour de France, Olympics and Euros were not what most of us were thinking about. Sport seemed, then, unimportant.But as the old...
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Almost Perfect

The world No. 1 made headlines in 2021 for losing his temper at the Olympics and declining vaccination. But, like him or not, Djokovic will soon be the most accomplished man in tennis.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Veteran Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor says he will retire from international cricket after the current domestic season. The second test against Bangladesh next month, in which he likely will equal Daniel Vettori’s record of 112 tests for New Zealand, will be his last.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

699K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy