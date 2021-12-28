Infant Dies Weeks After Kentucky Tornado, Death Toll at 77
The death toll from the tornadoes that ravaged western Kentucky on Dec. 10 has risen to 77. On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the...www.thedailybeast.com
The death toll from the tornadoes that ravaged western Kentucky on Dec. 10 has risen to 77. On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the...www.thedailybeast.com
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.https://www.thedailybeast.com/
Comments / 0