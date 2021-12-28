Texans' Tavierre Thomas says DC Lovie Smith predicted nickel CB would get pick-six

Houston Texans defensive coordinator Lovie smith has a consistent message when it comes to takeaways, and it is no different when it comes to turning takeaways into scores.

According to cornerback Tavierre Thomas, Smith had been talking about how the nickel cornerback was going to have an opportunity to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

“Lovie kept on telling us, ‘Somebody has to get in the end zone and I feel like it’s going to be my guy in the nickel role,'” Thomas said. “He just kept saying it every week and it just came true. We talked about it right before the game.”

The Texans were ahead 34-23 with 2:27 to play. The Chargers could reasonably challenge to tie the game if their big-play offense struck before the two-minute warning.

“During the game, right before that play, the defense all huddled up and were like, ‘Let’s get a turnover and score for the win. Let it be us not the offense, let it be us,'” said Thomas. “I’m like, ‘Shoot let it be us.’ He (Justin Herbert) threw it my way and I went it and got it.”

Thomas picked off Herbert and returned the takeaway 48 yards for a touchdown to push Houston ahead 41-23. The Chargers assuredly were finished and merely delaying the inevitable as Houston put together their first winning streak since Weeks 12-13 of 2020.

Said Thomas: “That’s all we’ve been talking about. We get the ball a lot. We’ve been getting the ball a whole lot, but we haven’t gotten in the end zone.”

Houston has another shot to add to their takeaway total as they gear up to take on the San Francisco 49ers, who will be turning to rookie quarterback Trey Lance to deliver a win.