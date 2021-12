SILVER SPRING, Md. — Two Maryland sisters in their sixties are proving that it's never too late to pursue your educational dreams. Anita and Vanessa Holmes enrolled at the University of Maryland Global Campus in August 2019, both determined to get a master’s degree. Vanessa had moved closer to work and found herself with extra time, once she reduced her commute. Anita was looking to fill her time after her daughters left for college.

