Another year of Philadelphia sports is coming to an end. 2020 was a odd season for all sports with COVID-19 shutting the sports world down. The Sixers were a No. 1 seed, but had a disappointing second-round exit. The Eagles missed the playoffs, leading them to fire their only Super Bowl winning coach after a 4-11-1 season and both the Phillies and Flyers missed the playoffs.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO