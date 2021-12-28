Kris Jenner bought her whole family electric cars for Christmas

Kris Jenner wore a stylish black coat and boots when she arrived at a Calabasas location with an adorable Dream Kardashian to reportedly take family photos for Christmas. Kris Jenner, 66, and her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, 5, shared a sweet moment on Dec. 17 when they were photographed in Calabasas, CA. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the daughter of her son Rob Kardashian, 34, were photographed walking outside a location where they were reportedly taking part in a photoshoot for the holidays. Kris wore a fashionable black jacket, leggings, and boots while Dream, whom she was holding, wore a white tank top with colorful patterns, pink and gray camouflaged pants, and black, white, and yellow Nike sneakers.

CALABASAS, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO