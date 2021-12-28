ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kris Jenner bought her whole family electric cars for Christmas

mega979.com
 2 days ago

Kris Jenner played Oprah and gifted her entire family Moke electric cars in different colors. Jenner’s daughter Kim Kardashian showed off the row of cars on her Instagram, saying the pink ones...

www.mega979.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Oprah
Person
Khloe Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner Sweetly Holds Granddaughter Dream, 5, Arriving To A Christmas Shoot – Photos

Kris Jenner wore a stylish black coat and boots when she arrived at a Calabasas location with an adorable Dream Kardashian to reportedly take family photos for Christmas. Kris Jenner, 66, and her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, 5, shared a sweet moment on Dec. 17 when they were photographed in Calabasas, CA. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the daughter of her son Rob Kardashian, 34, were photographed walking outside a location where they were reportedly taking part in a photoshoot for the holidays. Kris wore a fashionable black jacket, leggings, and boots while Dream, whom she was holding, wore a white tank top with colorful patterns, pink and gray camouflaged pants, and black, white, and yellow Nike sneakers.
CALABASAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Instagram Story#Cable News Network Inc
Us Weekly

How the Kardashian-Jenner Kids Celebrated the 2021 Holiday Season

Keeping up with Christmas! The Kardashian-Jenner family members have been pulling out all the stops celebrating the holiday season with their kids this year. Kourtney Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, coparent their three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — since their 2015 split and have been enjoying separate festive activities with the little ones.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
In Style

Kylie Jenner Introduced Fans to Her Family's Newest Addition

As if it wasn't already hard enough to keep all the members of the Kardashian and Jenner family straight (see our helpful guide here), one more was added to the mix this Christmas. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner introduced fans to the Jenner-Scott household's newest addition — and no, it wasn't the couple's second baby on the way.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian's Christmas photoshoot sparked same joke from fans

Kim Kardashian shared her annual Christmas eve photoshoot on Instagram, and the internet went wild for the sweet snaps of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. A few days later, fans are still making the same joke about why Kourtney Kardashian is absent. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a series...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Pete Davidson And Kanye West Are Both Invited To Kris Jenner’s Christmas Party

Kris Jenner is reportedly planning to host her annual Christmas party this year, and it should be festive! And potentially deeply awkward!. According to E! News, the momager has invited both Kim Kardashian’s soon-to-be-ex husband Kanye West and her current rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson to the event—although it's TBC if Kanye ends up attending.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Cover 'Jingle Bells' Ahead of Christmas

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sure know how to make spirits bright ahead of Christmas, thanks to their own little version of "Jingle Bells!!!" The trio dropped the track on Friday with Jenner belting out her version of James Lord Pierpont's Christmas classic. Kourtney jingled the bells and the former Blink 182 drummer played, of course, the drums. The 1 minute, 30 second track was produced by Barker and released by Kravis Records. Jenner's listed as the composer, lyricist, writer and original author.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Sparkles in High-Slit Red Dress & Heels for Her Christmas Song With Travis Barker

Kris Jenner is giving us Hollywood glamour for the debut of her new Christmas song. The reality star and proclaimed “Momager” stunned in a sequined red little number with a risque slit that traveled up her leg. Posing for her Christmas close-up, Jenner posted to Instagram, “A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this is honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do.”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Updates (@kardashianunit) The throwback picture on the album cover entitled “Kris Jenner...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy