Bullets fired into occupied home on Dutchess Way in Suffolk; no injuries reported

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt after someone fired several rounds into a home in Dutchess Way in Suffolk on Monday night.

Police said two adults were home at the time, and the 911 call came just after 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 100 block of Dutchess Way. off Shoulders Hill Road about a half mile north of Nansemond Parkway.

It’s unclear if the home was targeted or if these were stray bullets, however police are still investigating.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

