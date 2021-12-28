ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 28, another storm system on the way

By Kevin Charette
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — One storm system is exiting, and another will be on the way by Wednesday morning.

The county can expect valley rain and another round of mountain snow.

Snow along the foothills of Kern County as well as snow levels near 2,000 feet can’t be ruled out with the upcoming storm system. The county can expect between .10 to .25 of an inch of rain with 1 to 4 inches of Mountain snow.

The county will experience a showery pattern until early Friday, then sunny skies will ring in the new year on Saturday.

Today’s high is expected to be in the mid 40’s.

