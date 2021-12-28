ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer City, NC

Dole recalls packaged salads sold in dozens of states over Listeria concerns

By Eve Chen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Check your fridge.

Dole Fresh Vegetables is voluntarily recalling a wide variety of packaged salads over concerns of possible Listeria contamination .

These include both Dole-branded and private-label salads processed at the company's facilities in Bessemer City, North Carolina, and Yuma, Arizona, and sold in dozens of states.

Salads processed in Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, California, are not affected, according to the company's announcement on the Food and Drug Administration's website, which also includes a detailed list of impacted products .

Here's how tell what's included in the recall, at a glance.

In the upper right-hand corner of the salad package, look for a product lot code beginning with either an N or Y. Impacted items will also have a "Best if Used By" date between Nov. 30 and Jan. 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GT2wu_0dXUbmIy00
Dole Fresh Vegetables is voluntarily recalling all packaged salads processed at its Bessemer City, North Carolina, and Yuma, Arizona, production facilities. Dole Fresh Vegetables

►Fresh Express recall: Salad products sold in 19 states recalled due to listeria risk

►Do we really need to rinse our produce?: Even that might not kill tiny flies.

Consumers are advised to throw recalled items out right away and not eat them.

The company says the voluntary recall was issued in an abundance of caution after Listeria monocytogenes was found in a single bagged Dole-branded Garden Salad from its Bessemer City facility and a bag of shredded iceberg lettuce processed in Yuma, after random testing out of state, according to the company, which adds that operations at both facilities have been temporarily suspended for deep cleaning and sanitation.

According to the FDA , Listeria causes fever, nausea and other types of symptoms generally associated with foodborne illnesses, but it can be deadly for young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. It's also been tied to miscarriages and stillbirths.

Consumers can contact the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111 with questions about the recall.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dole recalls packaged salads sold in dozens of states over Listeria concerns

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY
10NEWS

Possible listeria contamination leads to recall of fully cooked hams, pepperoni that could be in your fridge or freezer

KENTUCKY, USA — It's time to check your refrigerator and freezer. There's another recall involving food, specifically meats. The Alexander & Hornung, a business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., is recalling approximately 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products. The meats might be contaminated with listeria,...
FOOD SAFETY
goodhousekeeping.com

These Are The Pork Products Being Recalled Due To Listeria

Alexander & Hornung is recalling more than 234,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni product, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service. Perdue Premium Meat Company, the parent company to Alexander & Hornung, is asking that customers check their meat products due to the...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Ohio State
City
Bessemer City, NC
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Bessemer City, NC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Listeria Monocytogenes#N Or Y Impacted#Fresh Express
q95fm.net

Product Recall From Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc.

Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces a Voluntary Precautionary Recall of all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Bessemer City, NC and Yuma, AZ processing facilities due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes. Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., is voluntarily recalling from the market all Dole-branded and private...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fatherly

Listeria Outbreak! Two Million Pounds of Pork Just Got Recalled

A food recall has prompted the Food Safety and Inspection Service to issue a giant recall in the United States, asking people to check the pork products they have at home. In one of the “most massive recalls in history,” the recall includes more than two million pounds of pork. Here’s what you need to know.
FOOD SAFETY
WKRC

Check your fridge: Recall issued on salad due to 2 separate Listeria outbreaks

(WKRC/SBG) - The Centers for Disease Control is investigating two separate Listeria outbreaks linked to packaged salads sold in several states, including Ohio. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CDC announced an outbreak in Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to Fresh Express packaged salad. The second investigation is linked...
FOOD SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Dole, Fresh Express Recall Salad Mixes Sold Across U.S., Including Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Produce distributors Dole and Fresh Express are separately recalling several brands of bag salads due to possible listeria contamination. Dole is recalling “all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads” sold in 21 states that were processed at a facility in North Carolina and one in Arizona due to possible contamination. The facilities are temporarily shutting down for deep cleaning. The products involved have either the letter “N” or “Y” on the package’s upper right-hand corner, and have “Best if Used By” dates between Nov. 30, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022. Anyone with these salads is urged to throw...
MINNESOTA STATE
Popculture

Popular Brand of Bagged Salad Recalled Due to Salmonella Concerns

A popular brand of bagged salad has been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. On Monday, Dec. 13, Taylor Fresh Foods Inc. announced a voluntary recall of the Taylor Farms brand Maple Bourbon Chopped Kit. The recall was issued following test results from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency that showed possible contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Reuters

CDC probes listeria outbreak from Dole, Fresh Express salads

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday it is currently investigating two separate listeria outbreaks linked to packaged salads produced by Dole PLC (DOLE.N) and Fresh Express. The agency's probe along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comes after the CDC...
FOOD SAFETY
Health

Fresh Express Recalls Salad Products in 19 States After Potential Listeria Contamination

Fresh Express is recalling certain salad products due to possible listeria contamination, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall—which was officially announced Monday by the company—affects more than 100 different products distributed across 19 states in the Northeast and Midwest regions of the United States as well as two provinces in Canada.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Voice

Massive Pork Recall Expanded Due To Listeria Scare

A massive recall of pork products has been expanded to include more than two million pounds of ham and pepperoni that could potentially be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Alexander & Hournung, a Michigan-based company, is recalling approximately...
FOOD SAFETY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

329K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy