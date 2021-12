Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Three studies have now indicated that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is much less likely than the Delta variant to put people in the hospital, and also potentially less likely to lead to severe disease. However, this is preliminary data—all three papers are yet to be peer-reviewed—and Omicron's more transmissible nature still heralds terrible strain on health-care systems in the near future.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO