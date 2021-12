Tuesday is statehood day. Iowa became a state on December 28, 1846, Iowa’s 175 anniversary. Iowa hasn’t always been the word residents have used to refer to the state. Leo Landis, curator at the State Historical Museum, says Ioway was not only spoken and sung, but it was printed in newspapers. “Ioway was almost as common if not a more common pronunciation for our state into the early 1900s,” Landis says. “I’ve seen a Cedar Rapids Gazette article talking about that transition in the 1920s, where you stop hearing, ‘Ioway.’”

