Remembering the ups and downs of another strange year. A family visit. Walks around a lake. The quest to get vaccinated. A reason to hope. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked readers to share their highlights of 2021 and how they coped in this second year of a global pandemic that continues to upend daily life. So many people have suffered this year. But amid everything — the grief, uncertainty and loss —some have found ways to carry on. Whether through travel, a baseball game or the act of getting vaccinated, people found ways to keep their heads up and endure. Here are a few of their stories.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO