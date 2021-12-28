ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home is Where the Heart Is: Observations from the Hornets Win Over the Rockets

Cover picture for the articleIt had been 17 long days since the Hornets last played at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte has been a much better team at home versus on the road and it showed last night in a payback game vs the Houston Rockets. Charlotte previously lost to the Rockets in overtime in Houston,...

NBC Sports

Watch Ja Morant answer Booker 3 with driving game-winner for Grizzlies

Ja Morant has the best body control in the air of any player in the game today. Phoenix learned that the hard way. The Suns had fought back from 18 down to take the lead with :05 to go when the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane couldn’t fight through a pick quickly enough (Stephen Adams never considered switching) and Devin Booker got way too good a look at a 3 to give Phoenix the lead.
NBA
Yardbarker

Hornets Blitz Rockets in Dominating Return Home to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - There's no place like home. After a long and challenging six-game road swing, the Charlotte Hornets briefly returned home to Spectrum Center on Monday night and defeated the Houston Rockets, 123-99. "I thought we grew as a group on the road," Hornets head coach James Borrego said in his postgame press conference. "Through the highs and the lows of the road trip, we grew as a unit. We just knew that if we could come back home with some momentum, this is going to be a home-friendly environment for us moving forward. After tonight, [we have] 28 home games. You can feel the energy in the city, in the building. It's starting to move, there's a great momentum and our guys are feeding off of it. You can feel it from the start. I give our fans a ton of credit. I give our organization a ton of credit. Obviously, we've got to go on the road now so we've got to carry that with us."
NBA
Terry Rozier
Mason Plumlee
Chris Paul
Miles Bridges
Devin Booker
Lamelo Ball
Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

Houston Rockets at Charlotte Hornets odds, picks and predictions

The Houston Rockets (10-23) travel to Spectrum Center Monday to take on the Charlotte Hornets (17-17). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Rockets vs. Hornets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. After starting the season 1-16 the Rockets...
NBA
Norman Transcript

Rozier scores 27, Hornets rout depleted Rockets 123-99

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 27 points and made seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets routed the Houston Rockets 123-99 on Monday night for their second straight win. Kelly Oubre chipped in with 18 points, while LaMelo Ball and Jalen McDaniels had 16. Mason Plumlee finished with...
NBA
The Dream Shake

Hornets sting Rockets 123-99

Sometimes it is tough to know what to say in these recaps. Is it important to tell you the story of this game?. Alright. The Rockets hung around entertainingly in the first half, despite at one point playing a lineup comprised entirely of rookies, and Jalen Green wasn’t one of those rookies. Yes, they played Josh Christopher (who might have gotten hurt), Alperen Sengun (who fouled a lot), Usman Garuba (who looked kind of terrible), Trevelin Queen (who looked great in garbage time) and Daishen Nix (who looked like he was there).
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Shorthanded Rockets get stung by Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Rockets might have been in trouble before the opening tip when it was more notable who was not playing than who was. Meet the Vipers night did not go well. The Rockets’ issues, however, were not uncharacteristic any more than they were unexpected. Facing the...
NBA
