ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Family and KCK community leaders call for justice after grandmother killed in shooting

By Sherae Honeycutt
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPU0n_0dXUZX0h00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — On Christmas Eve, Kansas City, Kansas police say an 85-year-old grandmother was killed in a drive-by shooting while she was sitting at home with her husband.

Patricia Panijan was watching TV in the living room when a car drove past her home and senselessly opened fire.

Kansas City police investigating after man, shot, killed near 60th and Agnes

Monday, Panijan’s family, friends, community leaders and loved ones held a vigil calling for answers and justice. She was planning to spend Christmas with her family, but did not get the opportunity. She was killed on her half-birthday.

Mayor Tyrone Garner showed up and spoke with Panijan’s family. He would not mince words and said the people who did this to her are terrorists. KCK Police Chief Carl Oakman says they plan to find them and bring them to justice.

“She definitely didn’t deserve this,” Panijan’s grandson, Austin Mispagel said.

“It’s just such an odd occurrence that she would be shot in her home on this block and in this community,” her daughter, Gina Dorough said.

Panijan’s husband was also shot but was only grazed. He is recovering now a widower. Her grandsons say they woke up Christmas morning in shock to the news Grandma Patricia was gone.

“She was always there for us at the holidays. Always cooking on the holidays. Always there for us,” Austin Mispagel said.

“She was the most kind and loving grandma there was,” Dalton Mispagel said.

Garner said they will not tolerate violence like this in his community.

“Who could be next? That’s why it’s so important to get these terrorists off our streets. I stand by that. I’m not ashamed to say it, and I’ll continue to say it,” Garner said.

Police Chief Carl Oakman said detectives worked through Christmas on the case. He says they won’t stop searching until they find who senselessly killed this beloved grandmother.

“We’re coming for you. It may not be tomorrow, it may not be next week, but we’re going to find you,” Oakman said.

Oakman said the Panijan family deserves justice.

“I just want them to find who did this and hold them accountable for their actions,” Dalton Mispagel said.

“Mom, you’re always going to be with me. Always,” Dorough said.

Police have not released an suspect information or details on the car involved in the homicide.

Police say they need help with leads on this case and are asking people to call the TIPS Hotline with any information. You can reach them at (816) 474-8477. You can remain anonymous and there is a reward for tips leading to a conviction.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
KOLR10 News

15-year-old from Ozark found safe

OZARK, Mo. – A 15-year-old girl reported missing from Ozark Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. The Ozarks Police Department says Zoe Sapp was last seen Tuesday evening at about 6:30 pm in Ozark, Mo. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is about 5’9 and 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing red and […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Body identified in Pulaski County: Sheriff does not suspect foul play

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office has identified the deceased male from Saturday’s submerged vehicle as, Kurtis Harrison. Deputies say Harrison’s family has been notified. According to a press release, a preliminary investigation indicates an apparent medical incident prior to the incident. At this time, there is no expected foul play. On […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrone Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kck
KOLR10 News

Man shot in Downtown Springfield

Springfield, Mo. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in downtown Springfield Monday night. Springfield Police say the man was found on the fourth floor of the parking garage just west of Park Central Square around 10 p.m. Monday. The man who was shot was said to be in stable, but […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Patrol completes investigation of Post-Dispatch

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has completed an investigation of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that began after a journalist exposed a state database flaw. Patrol Capt. John Hotz told the Post-Dispatch Monday that results of the investigation were turned over to Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson. It remains unclear […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLR10 News

1st case of omicron variant in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says the 1st case of the omicron variant has been detected in Greene County Wednesday, December 29th. The health department says the variant has been present in Greene County since at least mid-December. The Health Department is waiting for more results of local genomic sequencing that […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
902K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy