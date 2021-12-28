ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Twp. police services to be dispatched by Kettering Dispatch Center starting this week

By WHIO Staff
MIAMI TWP., Montgomery County — People living in Miami Twp. will have a new number they will have to dial for non-emergency police requests.

Beginning Dec. 30 at 8 a.m. the phone number for non-emergency calls to police will change to 937-296-2558. Emergency situations still should use 911.

In October, Miami Twp. trustees voted 2 to 1 to approve a resolution to move the township’s emergency dispatch services from Montgomery County’s Regional Dispatch Center to the Kettering dispatch center.

The move will save Miami Twp. $110,000 in the first year, Miami Twp. Administrator Ronald Hess said previously.

The change came after trustees voted to enter into a feasibility study to see if it would make sense for the township to leave the regional dispatch center to create a joint dispatch center with several Montgomery County suburbs.

