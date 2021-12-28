ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BK Technologies gets $1M purchase order from USFS for BKR 5000

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) receives a $1M purchase order from...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

BK Technologies Stock (BKTI): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of BK Technologies Corp (NYSEAMERICAN: BKTI) increased by over 5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of BK Technologies Corp (NYSEAMERICAN: BKTI) increased by over 5% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to BK Technologies announcing that the company expects to close out fiscal 2021 with record bookings of over $54 million.
STOCKS
bizjournals

Bitcoin miner confirms technology purchases, equipment finance agreement

A Pennsylvania Bitcoin mining company that went public two months ago is buying thousands of computers and, separately, has a deal in place to provide fresh power. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. on Monday announced four separate agreements to acquire 9,080 Bitmain and MicroBT Bitcoin miners — actually computers — which will be installed at its Pennsylvania facilities.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Akoustis Pockets Purchase Order From New Tier-1 Mobile Customer

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) won a purchase order from a new customer to develop a 5G mobile XBAW filter. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed. The new customer is a multi-billion-dollar tier-1 module maker that plans to use Akoustis' patented XBAW technology to deliver 5G mobile modules in challenging bands above 2GHz.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

JD.com enters into a $2B unsecured term and revolving loan facility

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) enters into a five-year $2B unsecured term and revolving loan facility with five lead arrangers, its first green loan facility. The term and revolving loans under this facility are priced at 85 basis points over LIBOR. The proceeds from this loan facility will be used to finance or...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purchase Order#Usfs#Bkr#Department Of Agriculture#Communications Technology#Bk Technologies#Bkti
Seekingalpha.com

Thermic Science acquires hybrid banking company VIPOnline

Thermic Science International (OTCPK:ENDO) acquired an international hybrid banking company VIPOnline Ltd., UK. VIPOnline provides international bank account opening, VIPGo Wallet, Crypto-to-Fiat conversion, Trading/Quick Swap services, among other things. Thermic Science said it intends to expand its footprint on a larger scale and future name changes. Thermic Science President and...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Four Corners Property Trust acquires 3 Mr. Tire properties for $2.5M

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) acquires 3 Mr. Tire properties for $2.5M. The deal was priced at a 6.5% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs. The properties are located in dense corridors in Maryland and are under a master lease to the corporate entity with approx. 8 years...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

TuSimple rallies on successfully operating Driver Out, fully autonomous semi-truck

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) trades 11.9% higher premarket after it successfully completed the world's first fully autonomous semi-truck run on open public roads without a human in the vehicle and without human intervention. The one-hour and 20-minute drive is the first time a class 8 autonomous truck has operated without human intervention...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Atento signs new super senior revolving credit facility lowering cost of debt

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) entered into a new super senior revolving credit facility with IDB Invest, the private sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank, on Dec.23. The new credit facility will initially provide total financing commitments of up to $43M; further $7M may be committed if Atento exceeds a net worth test.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Seekingalpha.com

CSP reports activation of stock repurchase program

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) announces that its Board of Directors have approved the activation of its suspended stock repurchase program. Under the previously approved plan, the company has authorization to buy up to 194,000 shares of its Common Stock.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

FCPT acquired two wellnow urgent care properties for $5.4M

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) has acquired two WellNow Urgent Care properties for $5.4M. The properties are located in highly trafficked corridors in New York and both leases are with the corporate entity. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions. Source: Press Release.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Deutsche Bank fined EUR 8.66M by BaFin on weak rate data controls

Germany's financial regulator fines Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) EUR 8.66M ($9.8M) for having weak controls on European reference rate data, according to a release. Note that Deutsche Bank (DB) is a supervised contributor to Euribor, a European interbank reference rate. "The bank at times did not have in place effective preventive...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Akamai, the 'best kept secret in security,' gets new buy rating from D.A. Davidson

D.A. Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger on Tuesday initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) with a buy rating, calling the Internet content distribution network company the "best kept secret in security." Kessinger also set a $143-a-share price target on Akamai's (AKAM) stock, saying that it continues to benefit from having the...
ECONOMY
dtnpf.com

AGCO Purchases North Dakota Technology Company Appareo

CHELSEA, Ala. (DTN) -- AGCO announced late Tuesday an agreement to acquire Appareo Systems LLC, a leader in software engineering, hardware development and electronic manufacturing. "We see Appareo as a great addition to support delivering high-quality, smart solutions to our farmers to maximize both their user experience and profitability," AGCO's...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

DiDi Global Q3 loss widens as core platform transaction value slips from Q2

Chinese Ride-hailing app company DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) posts Q3 net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 30.6B (US$4.7B), following a Q2 net loss of RMB 24.3B. Q3 adjusted EBITA was a loss of RMB 7.5B (US$1.2B), after posting Q2 adjusted EBITDA loss of RMB 2.3B. Core platform transactions for...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

The Hartford Financial sells Navigators Holdings Europe arm to Premia (updated)

Premia Holdings acquires Navigators Holdings (Europe) NV and its subsidiaries from The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG +0.8%) for undisclosed terms. The acquisition includes property and casualty insurer Assurances Continentales NV ("Asco"), located in Belgium, and its captive reinsurer Canal Re SA, located in Luxembourg, both of which recently ceased writing new business.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Commercial Metals Company: Steel Or A Steal?

CMC has deleveraged the balance sheet amidst a recovery in end markets. Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has been on fire in 2021 on the back of the recovery in global markets and rising input and output prices. The company is delivering on strong earnings, has largely deleveraged the balance sheet and has announced an investing acquisition as of late.
AGRICULTURE
Seekingalpha.com

Casella Waste Systems closes $650M credit facility

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) said that on Dec. 22 it entered a $650M amended credit agreement with Bank of America as administrative agent and swing line lender. The credit facility matures on Dec. 22, 2026 and replaces Casella’s prior $550M credit facility. The credit facility provides for a term...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Peloton subscriptions likely to be below company guidance - Raymond James

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares dip in pre-market trading after Raymond James reiterates its Market Perform rating citing continued softness in the quarter. "While Peloton has done a number of things to drive demand including lowering Original bike pricing to $1,495 ($400 price cut at the end of August), Bike + promotions, relaunching of Peloton Tread, and significant increase in advertising, our analysis of search data continued to show a meaningful year-over-year slowdown and less of a sequential increase than we have seen the last few years," write analysts Aaron Kessler and Andrew Marok. "We continue to believe significant demand was pulled forward during the pandemic."
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Gex Management, Quad M Solutions forge technology support and marketing deal

Gex Management (OTCPK:GXXM) and Quad M Solutions (OTCPK:MMMM) have signed a technology support and marketing agreement. GXXM's expertise in blockchain, digital wallet and DeFi technology has supported Quad M Solution's transition to a insurtech and payment technology company. As part of the latest deal, GXXM will provide on going back...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy