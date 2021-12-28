BK Technologies gets $1M purchase order from USFS for BKR 5000

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares dip in pre-market trading after Raymond James reiterates its Market Perform rating citing continued softness in the quarter. "While Peloton has done a number of things to drive demand including lowering Original bike pricing to $1,495 ($400 price cut at the end of August), Bike + promotions, relaunching of Peloton Tread, and significant increase in advertising, our analysis of search data continued to show a meaningful year-over-year slowdown and less of a sequential increase than we have seen the last few years," write analysts Aaron Kessler and Andrew Marok. "We continue to believe significant demand was pulled forward during the pandemic."

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO