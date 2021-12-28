COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Top 1,800; Positivity Rate Reaches 17.58%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as hospitalizations topped 1,800, according to the latest Department of Health data.

The percentage of people testing positive rose to 17,58%, a 1.04% increase since Monday.

State health department data show that cases went up by 6,574, bringing the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 675,364 since the outset of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations rose to 1,826, an increase of 112 patients in the past 24 hours.

Of those hospitalized, 1,349 are adults in adult care and 348 are adults in intensive care. There are 13 children in acute care and another four children in the ICU.

Hospitals throughout the region have declared disasters and shifted to crisis standards of care , citing a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients they’re treating.

Those hospitals include Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, UMD Baltimore Washington Medical Center , Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center and Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center.

A total of 11,437 people in Maryland have died of COVID-19, according to new data released by the state. That’s an increase of 415 deaths since the state’s last tally Dec. 4.

There are 4,251,352 Marylanders fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 91.6% of the state’s adults have gotten at least one dose.

The state has administered 10,246,844 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 4,455,309 are first doses, 5,330 of them in the past 24 hours. Another 3,924,446 are second doses, 3,502 of them in the last day.

A total of 326,096 Marylanders have gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 284 over the last 24 hours.

While Gov. Larry Hogan has said he does not anticipate issuing any new restrictions, local governments including Baltimore & Howard counties have issued indoor mask mandates.

In Maryland, everyone age 16 and older is eligible to get a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

To date, the state has administered 1,540,183 booster doses, 15,304 in the past 24 hours.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 53,209 (4) 0* 10-19 81,544 (8) 1* 20-29 120,136 (58) 1* 30-39 116,152 (159) 8* 40-49 96,610 (409) 5* 50-59 92,974 (1,075) 36* 60-69 61,804 (2,014) 29* 70-79 33,257 (2,861) 47* 80+ 19,677 (4,810) 108* Data not available 1 (39) 0* Female 318,914 (5,446) 114* Male 355,609 (5,991) 121* Unknown Gender 841 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 219,931 (3,947) 86* Asian (NH) 17,127 (359) 11* White (NH) 262,616 (5,938) 118* Hispanic 88,553 (905) 19* Other (NH) 30,830 (123) 1* Data not available 56,307 (165) 0*

By County