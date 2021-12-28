ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

Feeling uneasy about a New Year’s party? Here are 5 suggestions that people are trying out this year instead

By BestReviews, Lauren Corona
CBS 42
CBS 42
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8Cjr_0dXUYsJd00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

While there are ways to minimize the risk from COVID-19 this New Year’s Eve, such as Times Square only welcoming fully vaccinated revelers , many people will decide that big parties are off the cards for them.

If you’re feeling uneasy about attending a busy New Year’s party, you can have fun and ring in 2022 in a whole host of other ways.

Virtual New Year’s Eve parties

The best way to avoid catching or spreading COVID-19 this New Year’s Eve is to stay at home. If you’ve decided to lay low until case numbers have dropped or you can get your booster vaccination, you might choose to host a virtual New Year’s Eve party on Zoom or similar. The key to a virtual New Year’s party that doesn’t feel lacking is to get some of the items you might buy for an in-person party. Buy yourself your drink of choice, be it white wine , orange juice or fancy tea, as well as snacks and some decorations or a confetti cannon to pop at midnight. You may wish to plan activities for your online guests, such as games or activities.

Household-only New Year’s parties

Don’t want to head out to a New Year’s event but still want to party? Host a New Year’s party with just your household. The tone of the party will differ depending on who you live with, but it can be great fun whether you’re drinking and dancing with your crew of housemates or playing party games with your kids. Make it more special than a standard evening at home by dressing up, making or ordering some hors d’oeuvres, decorating the place and making a sweet party playlist. Of course, this isn’t an option for people who live alone, but there are other great alternatives to consider.

New Year dinner parties

You might not feel comfortable hitting a party with a large number of guests who may or may not have been vaccinated, but there’s a difference between a big party and a small gathering with a handful of your friends. A New Year’s dinner party is an excellent option for those who don’t want or need to isolate completely but still wish to keep things low-key and limit their contacts. Invite a few of your nearest and dearest over to your place this New Year’s Eve and cook for them. If you’re no slouch in the kitchen, you can plan an elaborate menu and show off your skills. However, it’s more about the company than the food, so don’t be afraid to keep it simple or order your favorite food. To keep you and your guests safe, you could even take a rapid result antigen test for COVID-19 on the day of the dinner party and ask your guests to do the same.

New Year’s Eve sleepovers

Similar to a New Year dinner party, you might feel uneasy about a big New Year’s Eve party, but a sleepover with a couple of your closest friends is a much safer prospect, especially if you know they’re fully vaccinated. Hark back to the sleepovers of your youth and order pizza, watch movies, eat popcorn and chat with your friends. It might be a low-key celebration, but what better way to bring in the New Year than with just a few of your favorite people in the world?

Outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations

If even small indoor gatherings are feeling daunting to you at the moment, you might be content with an outdoor celebration. Whether or not you can spend the whole night out in your yard or at a park will likely depend on the climate where you live. It’s much easier on a balmy Miami New Year’s Eve than with snow on the ground in Minneapolis. Outdoor heaters or fire pits and blankets can help keep you warm when ringing in 2022 outdoors, but in colder climates, you might consider meeting earlier in the day for an afternoon New Year celebration.

What you need to celebrate the New Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHcrO_0dXUYsJd00

The Wonderful Wine Co. The Starter Pack

If you want to toast the New Year with a libation, this wine is sustainably produced and free from any unwanted additives.

Sold by The Wonderful Wine Co.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqQ8v_0dXUYsJd00

Legend & Co. 12 Inch Confetti Cannons

Whether you’re celebrating alone or with a small group of family or friends, popping confetti cannons as the clock strikes midnight is extremely satisfying.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYPVw_0dXUYsJd00

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test

If you decide to go ahead and gather in small groups, taking a rapid result COVID test and asking other guests to do so can help keep your loved ones safe this festive season.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Hamster bites teen inside south Alabama movie theater, family says

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family says a teenager was bitten by a hamster while watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at a movie theater in Mobile. According to the teenager’s mother, Dana Whitton, the teen and his friends went to see the 6 p.m. showing of the movie at AMC Mobile 16 on Shillinger Road […]
MOBILE, AL
MyStateline.com

Festive face masks could be the New Year’s party accessory for 2021. Here are our four favorites

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the world facing its second festive season with COVID-19, you might be wondering if you still need to wear a mask when you hit New Year’s or other holiday parties. It’s undeniably the most sensible choice, but festive face masks can make you look good at the same time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Games#Tea#Dinner Parties#Dinner Party#Bestreviews
northernvirginiamag.com

Here’s Where You Should Be Partying on New Year’s Eve in NoVA

Whether you’re looking for an exciting all-night bash with your friends, a romantic dinner date with the one you love, or want to keep it a little more chill and do something fun before heading home to ring in the new year in your pajamas, NoVA has got you covered! Check out these four ideas for how to spend your New Year’s Eve.
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
New York Post

I have a six-figure salary – but I still rent my kids’ Christmas presents

A new mom with a successful career who could afford to splash out at Christmas has decided to rent her child’s presents instead this year. Mom-of-one, Patsy Sandys, 35, an investment director earning a six-figure income, was determined to live more sustainably after she gave birth in August 2020. Patsy...
KIDS
BBC

'I've got Covid so am self-isolating alone at Christmas'

"All of my housemates are going home so it looks like it's going to be a Christmas dinner for one." Katelyn Mensah is one of the tens of thousands of people to have tested positive for Covid in the UK in the past few days - which means she'll be self-isolating over Christmas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdat.com

7 Things You Should NEVER Get Your Girlfriend For Christmas

Now that you have learned what NOT to get her, that probably leaves you wondering what SHOULD you get her. Well, I cannot tell you specifically what your girlfriend wants, but I can give you some tips on what you could get for her. First off, if you buy her...
RELATIONSHIPS
Insider

Well-off parents are fighting over secondhand Christmas gifts and flipping them for extra cash amid the supply-chain crunch

IStock; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Rebecca Zisser/Insider. Supply-chain issues have limited stocks of hot Christmas toys, leading well-off parents to buy used. One parent paid nearly four times the retail price for a secondhand version of a hard-to-find toy. A few parents are taking advantage, flipping toys on Facebook Marketplace for...
SHOPPING
Indy100

Waitress shares shocking response from boss when she asked for time off to see her dying sister

A waitress has gone viral after sharing her boss’s unbelievable response to her needing time off to see her dying sister.TikTok user Hillary Zinks (@hillary.zinks) shared the shocking story in a clip which has now been viewed over 1.7 million times.Zinks began the video saying she thinks “a lot of people can learn a lesson” from her story and captioned the clip, “how my sister in a coma helped me quit my job”.In the viral video, she explained that she has two jobs – a makeup artist in the film industry and a waitress at a restaurant. @hillary.zinks...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

My family Christmas has got a lot better since we stopped giving presents

There is no greater gift than never again having to walk into an overheated, Wham-blasting shopping centre full of animatronic reindeer and the smell of damp hair, to spend £20 on a pot plant that nobody has asked for nor, in all probability, wants. To never again hear Noddy Holder shouting across the shop floor as you dither between shaving soap and another brown leather wallet. To never again try to bring four rolls of non-recyclable wrapping paper home on the packed bus.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SPY

Gifts for the Impossible Man: 55+ Gift Ideas for Men Who Seem to Have Just About Everything

Some guys can be impossible to shop for. We all know the type of guy that replies, “I already have everything I need,” when you ask what to get him for his birthday or Christmas. (It’s like, we don’t care, dude, that’s not the point!) That’s why picking out the best Christmas gifts for him can feel like an impossible task. But your impossible-to-shop-for guy still deserves one of the best Christmas gifts! So what do you do when trying to pick out the perfect gift for your hard-to-shop-for dad, boyfriend or husband? We’re here to tell you that shopping for...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

My winter of love: I had three exciting dates that Christmas – one ended with an accusation of armed burglary

No one, my friends decided, should be alone at Christmas. Especially no one as desperately, soul-searchingly, what’s-wrong-with-me single as me. In the late 00s, when internet dating was for nerds, meeting people wasn’t easy – unless you got talking to someone at a party or something, which I never did, because I was too busy banging on to my mates about why I was so achingly single.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CBS 42

CBS 42

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy