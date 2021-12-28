Severe weather possible Wednesday afternoon and into the weekend

National Weather Service forecasters in Tallahassee are calling for a "marginal" risk of severe weather across the region Wednesday as a cold front moves through the area.

The main risk is of scattered yet severe thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon reaching from Tallahassee up into Alabama and Georgia.

That could bring damaging winds with gusts between 40 and 60 mph, “but a brief tornado can’t be ruled out,” forecasters said in a briefing Tuesday.

Most of the severe weather is predicted to stay west and north of Tallahassee.

In addition, the Weather Service is monitoring another cold front expected to pass through the area on Sunday which could bring with it severe weather and a mild, nighttime temperature drop to the mid-30s.

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

