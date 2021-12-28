ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

TPD: Pedestrian dies after being hit in roadway near Houghton

By Phil Villarreal, Maria Arey
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhPd8_0dXUYf5Q00

A pedestrian has died after being hit near Houghton Road early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to S. Houghton Road and E. Camino De La Placita at around 6 a.m. for a 911 call about a pedestrian who was struck in the roadway, according to Tucson Police. Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead.

Police identified the pedestrian as 44-year-old Jason Stark. Next of kin was notified.

Through further investigation, detectives learned that before the crash, Stark was lying in the roadway, which someone pulled over to report to 911, police say.

During that time, another vehicle a white 2014 Lexus GS, was traveling northbound on Houghton, and hit Stark.

Witnesses told police they saw Stark stumbling in the roadway before lying down, according to the department.

It was determined the driver of the Lexus was not impaired at the time of the crash.

No charges or citations have been issued.

The investigation is ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tucson Police#Lying Down#Traffic Accident#Lexus#Roku#Firetv#Appletv#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy