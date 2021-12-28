TPD: Pedestrian dies after being hit in roadway near Houghton

A pedestrian has died after being hit near Houghton Road early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to S. Houghton Road and E. Camino De La Placita at around 6 a.m. for a 911 call about a pedestrian who was struck in the roadway, according to Tucson Police. Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead.

Police identified the pedestrian as 44-year-old Jason Stark. Next of kin was notified.

Through further investigation, detectives learned that before the crash, Stark was lying in the roadway, which someone pulled over to report to 911, police say.

During that time, another vehicle a white 2014 Lexus GS, was traveling northbound on Houghton, and hit Stark.

Witnesses told police they saw Stark stumbling in the roadway before lying down, according to the department.

It was determined the driver of the Lexus was not impaired at the time of the crash.

No charges or citations have been issued.

The investigation is ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

