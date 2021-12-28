ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It was an allergic reaction': Maya Henry denies she's had lip fillers after eagle-eyed fans noticed her swollen pout in recent snaps

By Michelle Martin For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Maya Henry has denied she's had lip fillers after catching her fans' attention with her swollen pout.

The model, 21, took to Instagram Stories to share a snap of her blistered lips while insisting that they had been caused by an 'allergic reaction.'

Sharing a snap of her lips, Maya wrote: 'Btw, I didn't have lip fillers, just an allergic reaction that made my lips swell up.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EkUYa_0dXUYYrD00
Sore: Maya Henry, 21, has denied she's had lip fillers after catching her fans' attention with her swollen pout

Maya did not specify what she had an allergic reaction to, as she shared a video of her swollen pout with her fans.

The brunette beauty, who is engaged to singer, Liam Payne 28, also shared some stunning black and white shots that he had taken of her.

Their romance was first confirmed when Liam was reported to have popped the question to the Texan in August 2020 with a £3 million diamond ring.

However by June of this year the couple called it quits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtoBw_0dXUYYrD00
Ouch! The model took to Instagram Stories to share a snap of her blistered lips while insisting that they had been caused by an 'allergic reaction

Since then, the couple have rekindled their romance and have been spotted together on numerous occasions.

Confirming that the relationship was back on Maya, posted the images looking where she looked sultry with her eyes shut and wrote, 'Another one @liampayne' followed by a pointed upwards finger emoji.

She then posted another stunning black and white shot captioned that image 'Portrait by @liampayne on the iphone.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NshWt_0dXUYYrD00
Sexy: The fiancée of Liam Payne also shared some stunning black and white shots that singer had taken of her

Maya hit the headlines when she recently treated followers to a peek into her hometown antics as she was joined by beau Liam in Texas.

The model chose a playful pouting selfie as the cover image for her album, where she sported large shades and a red-and-white cap, two tousled braids falling past her shoulders.

One particular snap that caused fans to rush to the comment section was a radiant Maya cosying up to her love.

The lovebirds, snapped in front of a lit-up tree, grinned like Cheshire cats as they wrapped their arms around one another.

The fan-favourite couple received a plethora of comments which ranged from 'cuties' to 'BEST COUPLE EVER.'

The catwalk sensation even roped her brother Thomas in for photo during her time in Texas.

Their parents are Thomas J and Azteca Henry, who are renowned for hosting lavish parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0WY7_0dXUYYrD00
Wow! Maya showcased her flawless complexion in the sultry images, after hitting back at claims she'd had lip fillers 

The couple have also starred in the reality YouTube series Hangin' with Los Henrys alongside Maya and Thomas.

Maya also ensured that her beloved dog Winston was included in the album photographs and in one shot, the pooch even kicked its paws up on a table as he sat on her lap.

The last image showed cattle roaming in a field as dusk approached and Maya successfully caught the stunning scenery.

Television personality Vas J Morgan quipped: 'There's alot of animals in Texas lol.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwyXw_0dXUYYrD00
Happy: It comes after Maya and Liam put on an amorous display when they headed to her home town of Texas

