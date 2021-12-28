ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Deklin is Grateful For the Hallmark Channel Fans

The Hallmark Channel is full of successful TV actors who join the Hallmark family later in their career and Mark Deklin is a prime example. The Pennsylvania native is recognizable for a slew of roles including playing Blake Reilly on GCB, Trammell Thatcher on Lone Star, Elliott Mayer on The Ex...

