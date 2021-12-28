ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Cattle on Feed dynamics

By Derrell S. Peel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe December Cattle on Feed report showed November placements 103.6 percent of last year and marketings 105.3 percent of one year ago. November had one more business day than 2021. The December 1 on-feed total was 11.985 million head, down fractionally year over year at 99.6 percent of last year. The...

