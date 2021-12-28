Cattle on Feed dynamics

The USDA says there were more cattle placed into feedlots in November 2021 than November 2020. Placements were 4% above a year ago at 1.971 million head, with a wide range of estimates heading into the report because of increased marketing rates due to drought conditions in some of the major U.S. feeding areas. Most of the cattle placed weighed less than 800 pounds, heading to market next spring and early next summer. By weight, placements of cattle weighing less than 600 pounds were 565,000 head, 600 to 699 pound placements were 485,000 head, and 700 to 799 pound placements were 405,000 head, while placements of cattle weighing 800 to 899 pounds were 296,000 head, 900 to 999 pound placements were 130,000 head, and placements of cattle weighing 1,000 pounds and over were 90,000 head.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO