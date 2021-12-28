ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Cardinals to sign CB Bashaud Breeland once cleared from reserve/COVID-19 list

By Victor Barbosa
 1 day ago
Bashaud Breeland Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Breeland was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-Washington Redskins. Breeland spent the first four seasons of his career with Washington, playing in 60 games and recording 270 tackles, 60 passes defended, eight interceptions and seven forced fumbles.

He posted a career-high 81 tackles and three forced fumbles in 2015, a career-high three interceptions in 2016 and a career-best 19 passes defensed in 2017 before signing with the Green Bay Packers in 2018. Breeland played in just seven games that year with the Packers and then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.

The 29-year-old spent two seasons with the Chiefs, recording 86 tackles, 17 passes defended and four interceptions. Through 13 games with the Vikings this year, Breeland has 63 tackles and two interceptions.

