ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

NY state troopers: Driver in fatal Schuyler hit-and-run said he thought he hit a guard rail

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pF80P_0dXUXH3t00

A 68-year-old Utica man was killed after he was hit by a car just after 7 p.m. Christmas Day in Herkimer County, New York State Police said Monday evening.

State police discovered Terry Rolfe had been hit on Route 5 in Schuyler by a white Chrysler PT Cruiser, but the driver had left the scene. Rolfe was brought to the St. Elizabeth Campus of the Mohawk Valley Health System, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Troopers found the driver, 36-year-old Christopher A. Melucci, of Utica, a short time later on nearby Concord Drive.

Melucci said he thought he had struck a guard rail, police said, and tests for any alcohol impairment came back negative. No charges have been filed against Melucci at this time, troopers said.

Rolfe, who used a walker, resided at an assisted living facility and had dementia, police said.

This is the second fatal hit-and-run crash occurring in the area on Christmas Day. Jeffrey Jones, 31, of Utica, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death after admitting to striking a man with his car and leaving the scene shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the area of Court Street and Lincoln Avenue, Utica police reported.

H. Rose Schneider is the public safety reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

Comments / 9

M Reynolds
1d ago

I don’t believe anybody could mistake a human being for a guard rail. Sounds like a lie a lawyer or somebody else told this person to say.

Reply
4
Dapp62
18h ago

first of all the sound of hitting a guardrail and hitting a human being would definitely be two different sounds, physical impact and all would be different.. so yes we know that's a lie

Reply
3
Carlyle Matthew
1d ago

So you hit a guard rail and didn't come out of the car to investigate, this doesn't hold water.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Herkimer County, NY
Herkimer County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schuyler, NY
City
Utica, NY
Schuyler, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Herkimer, NY
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Jones
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

276
Followers
207
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy