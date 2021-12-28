ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White says she is 'lucky' to be in good health as she celebrates turning 100... and jokes about diet that led her to such longevity: 'I try to avoid anything green'

By Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

She has done it all and had one of the most storied careers in comedy.

And as she turns 100 in just a matter of weeks, Betty White revealed the secret to her longevity.

The 99-year-old legend is featured on the cover of the latest edition of People magazine as she talked about her upcoming centennial birthday on January 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QnkZ_0dXUWwUR00
'I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing': Betty White (seen in February 2015) certainly is excited about turning 100

She told the publication: 'I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing.'

White was asked about her diet as it could hold the key to her longevity and the star showcased her signature sense of humor.

She joked: 'I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working.'

The veteran actress also said that being 'born a cockeyed optimist' is the key to her upbeat nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jytuE_0dXUWwUR00
Iconic: The 99-year-old legend is featured on the cover of the latest edition of People magazine as she talked about her upcoming centennial birthday on January 17

Betty explained: 'I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive.'

Many of White's A-list co-stars were interviewed for the feature cover story including a few from her 2009 flick The Proposal.

Sandra Bullock gushed over the actress as she said: 'Timing isn't easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people's timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless.

'The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBqM7_0dXUWwUR00
Sandra Bullock (pictured with White and Mary Steenburgen in 2009 flick The Proposal) gushed over the actress as she said: 'Timing isn't easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people's timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless'

The 57-year-old actress sent her best wishes to the star ahead of her milestone birthday as she said that she hopes White embraces her birthday 'the same way she has celebrated every day of her life with humor, kindness and a vodka on ice, toasting to the fact that she's a badass who has left us all in the dust.'

Ryan Reynolds said that he has been a fan of the star 'for as long as I can remember.'

The 45-year-old actor explained: 'I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates.'

Betty has spent eight decades working in television and has racked up the longest career in the history of the medium.

Although she has been on a slew of hit programs including The Mary Tyler Moore Show she is most beloved for The Golden Girls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHRJn_0dXUWwUR00
Signature role: Betty (seen second from left) starred on The Golden Girls from 1985 to 1992 as Rose Nylund, a kindhearted bottle blonde ditz from St. Olaf, Minnesota
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39huw8_0dXUWwUR00
Fantastic four: She was part of the main cast with Estelle Getty, Bea Arthur, and Rue McClanahan (seen from left to right), all three of whom were younger than Betty but have predeceased her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vr8wb_0dXUWwUR00
Spin-off: The Golden Girls ended because Bea did not want to do it anymore, so Betty joined Rue and Estelle in a follow-up sequel series titled The Golden Palace which lasted only one season in 1993

Betty starred on the show from 1985 to 1992 as Rose Nylund, a kindhearted bottle blonde ditz from St. Olaf, Minnesota.

She was part of the main cast with Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty, all three of whom were younger than Betty but have predeceased her.

The Golden Girls ended because Bea did not want to do it anymore, so Betty joined Rue and Estelle in a follow-up sequel series.

Entitled The Golden Palace, the spin-off show lasted only one season in 1993 and saw the three remaining leads start a hotel together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNBbK_0dXUWwUR00
Trailblazer: White is seen with Mary Tyler Moore on The Mary Tyler Moore in 1975

Another legend in comedy Carol Burnett praised White for her ability to make everyone laugh during appearances on The Carol Burnett Show which aired from 1967 to 1978.

The 88-year-old trailblazer said: 'She'd come on my show, [The Carol Burnett Show], and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she'd roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy.

'She's not a stand-up. She's not a jokester. It's the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.'

White has also had many historic milestones throughout her storied career like being the first woman to produce a national TV program.

She will have her upcoming 100th birthday filmed for documentary Betty White: 100 Years Young - A Birthday Celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11l0an_0dXUWwUR00
One of the greats: White (seen in February 2012) has also had many historic milestones throughout her storied career like being the first woman to produce a national TV program

