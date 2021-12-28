Q&A with Kansas State beat writer Riley Gates

Long touted as the gold standard of college football, the SEC has had a rough bowl season. Despite looking menacing while punching itself in the face on a weekly basis this fall, the SEC hasn’t fared well against the rest of the college football world this postseason. After Mississippi’s blowout loss to Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl on Tuesday night, the conference that supposedly means more dropped to 0-4 in bowl play, including 0-3 against the Big 12 (the conference Texas and Oklahoma just left high and dry for the promise of SEC riches, it should be said).

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO