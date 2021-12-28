Q&A with Kansas State beat writer Riley Gates

Believe it or not, we've reached the final Monday of the year and it's time to recap the week that was in the final look back at Kansas State tweets for 2021. Longtime K-State football staffer Joan Friederich passed away on Wednesday. She retired from K-State in 2017 and was with the program for 45 years, serving as the administrative assistant to the head coach under Jim Dickey, Stan Parrish, Bill Snyder and Ron Prince. Snyder led the way with tributes following her death on Twitter.
