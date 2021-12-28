ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Q&A with Kansas State beat writer Riley Gates

By Billy Embody
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the Q&A on LSU vs....

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#Cbs Sports#Cbs Interactive#Broadcasting#Q A#Lsu#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
Golf Digest

Mississippi State tells Texas Tech they can’t be stopped because they’re from the SEC, promptly get blown out

Long touted as the gold standard of college football, the SEC has had a rough bowl season. Despite looking menacing while punching itself in the face on a weekly basis this fall, the SEC hasn’t fared well against the rest of the college football world this postseason. After Mississippi’s blowout loss to Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl on Tuesday night, the conference that supposedly means more dropped to 0-4 in bowl play, including 0-3 against the Big 12 (the conference Texas and Oklahoma just left high and dry for the promise of SEC riches, it should be said).
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Marcus Spears nixes Alabama, Will Anderson 'underdog' role vs. Cincinnati

Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson said Monday the top-ranked Crimson Tide consider themselves the underdogs in this week's College Football Playoff matchup with Cincinnati, the first Group of Five team to reach the final four. Alabama is a two-touchdown favorite in the game, the widest point spread of bowl season, but Anderson says his team isn't getting the respect they deserve and aim to prove it against the Bearcats.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Sports
widerightnattylite.com

2021 Cheez-It Bowl - Iowa State vs. Clemson: How to Watch

Tomorrow is the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl between our beloved Iowa State Cyclones (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) and the Clemson Tigers (9-3, 6-2 ACC). You’ll be able to catch this game on ESPN+, Hulu, and YouTube TV (thankfully), and pretty much any other streaming service you can think of. You can also join us and Cyclone Fanatic at Buzzard Billy’s in Des Moines to watch the game!
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Mike Leach sounds off on opt-outs, player absences after Mississippi State's Liberty Bowl loss to Texas Tech

Down six starters and 10 other expected contributors, short-handed Mississippi State fell, 34-7, to Texas Tech during Tuesday night's Liberty Bowl. Mike Leach said he "lost track of all the guys that weren't there" in the aftermath according to The Clarion Ledger, and said he never considered canceling the game despite a slew of opt-outs, injuries and COVID-related absences.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Baylor earns unanimous No. 1 spot in new AP Top 25 poll

Baylor returned to being the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Monday following Arizona's loss to. last week. The Wildcats fell from No. 6 to No. 9 following their 77-73 defeat on the road against the Volunteers. It was Arizona's first loss of the season, and it was enough for the one AP voter who voted for the Wildcats at No. 1 last week to reverse course and return unanimous status to Baylor.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KVOE

Kansas and Wichita State basketball on Wednesday schedule, K-State canceled

The Kansas State vs North Florida basketball game scheduled for Wednesday night has been canceled due to Covid concerns with North Florida. The Kansas Jayhawks are slated to host Nevada. Kansas Coach Bill Self says Nevada offers several big challenges. Senior Guard Ochai Agbaji says there are several players they...
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

This week in Kansas State tweets - December 27, 2021

Believe it or not, we've reached the final Monday of the year and it's time to recap the week that was in the final look back at Kansas State tweets for 2021. Longtime K-State football staffer Joan Friederich passed away on Wednesday. She retired from K-State in 2017 and was with the program for 45 years, serving as the administrative assistant to the head coach under Jim Dickey, Stan Parrish, Bill Snyder and Ron Prince. Snyder led the way with tributes following her death on Twitter.
KANSAS STATE
kizn.com

Boise State beats Fresno State 65-55

Boise State earned a huge 65-55 win against Fresno State in the Mountain West opener for both teams Tuesday, at ExtraMile Arena. Marcus Shaver, Jr. led the Broncos with 18 points. The victory pushes Boise State’s win streak to seven games to close out the 2021 calendar. The Broncos have...
BOISE, ID
247Sports

Kansas State cancels basketball game with North Florida

Due to COVID-19 related issues within the North Florida program, Kansas State’s men’s basketball game scheduled for tonight (December 29) against the Ospreys has been canceled. The game will not be rescheduled. Ticket purchasers for Wednesday’s canceled game will receive additional information from the K-State Athletics Ticket Office...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy