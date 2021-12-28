ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is freezing fog?

By Jude Ephson
 1 day ago
FREEZING fog creates more severe weather conditions than regular fogs.

Central Pennsylvania is currently experiencing freezing fog.

What is freezing fog?

Freezing fog occurs when the air temperature drops below freezing until water droplets in the fog get supercooled.

These supercooled water droplets usually stay in a liquid state until they come into contact with any form of surface they can freeze on.

Examples of such surfaces include sidewalks, tree branches, rails, and roads.

What is the difference between freezing fog and regular fog?

While freezing fog occurs when the air temperature drops below freezing until water droplets in the fog get supercooled, regular fog occurs when cool air forms over a warm and moist surface such as damp soil.

Furthermore, another clear distinction between these two types of fog is that the droplets from a freezing fog turn into ice droplets when they come into contact with a hard surface, whereas the droplets in a regular fog do not turn into ice when they come into contact with a hard surface.

Due to the ice droplets formed by freezing fog, the ground gets more slippery than when a regular fog occurs.

Thus, it is more dangerous to drive during freezing fog than in regular fog weather.

The ground is more slippery during freezing fog Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Is central Pennsylvania experiencing freezing fog?

As reported by WGAL News on December 28, 2021, Pennsylvania is currently experiencing freezing fog.

Indeed, a WGAL meteorologist stated: "The sky cleared after last night's rain, and fog has developed. In some areas, temperatures are at or below freezing. Watch out for patches of black ice! Fog can also freeze on the roads, causing slick conditions. Please use extra care on bridges and overpasses."

Meteorologists expect temperatures to rise, making conditions in the area better.

