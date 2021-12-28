ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US home prices jumped 18.4% in October

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices surged again in October as the housing market continues to boom in the wake of last year’s coronavirus recession.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, out Tuesday, climbed 18.4% in October from a year earlier. The gain marked a slight deceleration from a 19.1% year-over-year increase in September but was about in line with what economists had been expecting.

All 20 cities posted double-digit annual gains. The hottest markets were Phoenix (up 32.3%), Tampa (28.1%) and Miami (25.7%). Minneapolis and Chicago posted the smallest increases, 11.5% each.

The housing market has been strong thanks to rock-bottom mortgage rates, a limited supply of homes on the market, and pent-up demand from consumers locked in last year by the pandemic. Many Americans, tired of being cooped up at home during the pandemic, are looking to trade up from apartments to homes or to bigger houses.

“Home price growth will slow further in the year ahead, but continue to go up,″ said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. “As housing costs eat up a larger share of home purchaser’s paychecks, buyers will get creative. Many will take advantage of ongoing workplace flexibility to move to the suburbs where despite home price gains, many can still find a lower price per square foot than nearby cities.″

New home sales jump 12.4% in November, highest in 7 months

It remains unclear if that shift is permanent or an aberration, said Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

“We have previously suggested that the strength in the U.S. housing market is being driven in part by a change in locational preferences as households react to the COVID pandemic,” Lazzara said. “More data will be required to understand whether this demand surge represents an acceleration of purchases that would have occurred over the next several years, or reflects a more permanent secular change.”

Last week, mortgage rates fell — to 3.05% for the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate and 2.66% for the 15-year fixed-rate home loan. The persistently low rates signal that credit markets appear more concerned about the omicron variant depressing economic growth than about the highest inflation rates in nearly 40 years.

The National Association of Realtors reported last week that sales of previously occupied homes rose for the third straight month in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.46 million.

FOXBusiness

Pending home sales fall 2.2% in November as rising prices make buyers hesitant

Pending home sales unexpectedly fell in the month of November as homebuyers were hesitant to buy due to higher prices. The National Association of Realtors' pending home sales index, which tracks the number of homes that are under contract to be sold, slipped 2.2% to 122.4 in November on a monthly basis. The latest reading came in short of the 0.5% increase expected by economists surveyed by Refinitiv and well below October's 7.5% increase. On a year-over-year basis, contract signings slid 2.7%.
REAL ESTATE
Chicago Tribune

After a frenzied 2021, the coming year could bring stability to the housing market. But don’t expect prices to go down.

After a frenzied 2021 housing market, the coming year could bring a small measure of relief for prospective homebuyers. But the market won’t go cold, real estate industry professionals predict. Rather, changes in home price growth, the supply of homes for sale and upticks in rock-bottom interest rates are more likely to stabilize the market after an unpredictable 2021, they said. That likely ...
CHICAGO, IL
mymoinfo.com

Home Prices Still Increasing

(Jefferson City) The housing market continues to be strong in the Show-Me State. That’s according to a report from the Missouri Realtors. Mark Toti has the details.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Time

Mortgage Rates Will Keep Rising In 2022, Experts Predict. Here’s How Inflation and COVID Variants Might Impact the Market

2021 was a year of records: The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached its all-time record-low of 2.65%, and inflation hit a 39-year high. Now there’s only one place left for mortgage rates to go, according to experts, and that is up. In 2021, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose roughly 0.5%. Most experts are predicting 2022 mortgage rates to rise a similar amount.
BUSINESS
KTLA

U.S. home prices surge again as housing market continues to boom

U.S. home prices surged again in October as the housing market continues to boom in the wake of last year’s coronavirus recession. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, out Tuesday, climbed 18.4% in October from a year earlier. The gain marked a slight deceleration from a 19.1% year-over-year increase in September but was […]
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

U.S. pending home sales drop in November; Omicron poses risk - NAR

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes fell unexpectedly in November as limited housing stock and lofty prices crimped activity, and the explosion of new coronavirus cases from the fast-spreading Omicron variant poses a risk to the housing market headed into 2022, a trade group said on Wednesday.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Pending Homes Sales Down As Inflation Reshapes The Housing Market's Future

Pending home sales were down in November as homebuyers and sellers respond to the sharp rise of inflation. What Happened: The National Association of Realtors' (NAR) Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, dropped by 2.2.% from October to November, resulting in an index reading of 122.4; an index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001. On a year-over-year measurement, signings were down 2.7%.
BUSINESS
