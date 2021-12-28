ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers 3.5-point home underdogs to Browns in Week 17

By Curt Popejoy
 1 day ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns square off this week in what is probably both teams’ final shot to get back into the playoff hunt. In the AFC playoff picture, the Steelers are currently the No. 11 team in the conference and the Browns are the No. 12 team.

Despite this, Tipico Sportsbook has the Browns as 3.5-point favorites over the Steelers this week. The Steelers are getting more and more comfortable with being a home underdog but this one doesn’t make much sense. Both teams are struggling, both teams have been grossly inconsistent all season and both teams are running out of time.

The Steelers already beat the Browns once this season. Pittsburgh went into Cleveland back on Halloween and the Steelers pulled out a 15-10 win. These are both teams who went into the season with Super Bowl aspirations but things have not gone according to plan.

