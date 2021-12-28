Stetson Bennett, Todd Monken sound off on negative chatter around the Georgia quarterback

Stetson Bennett Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) during the Bulldogs' game with Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Todd Monken and Stetson Bennett both said the quiet part out loud when discussing the latter on Tuesday.

For Monken, he went on a mini-rant of sorts defending the play of Bennett. The Georgia offensive coordinator acknowledged Bennett has to do a better job of protecting the football. But then again, so does every quarterback.

Monken once again stated that Bennett gives Georgia the best chance to win, something Kirby Smart has said time and time again.

“If you look at the plays he’s made, he’s made national championship-winning plays,” Monken said of Bennett. “He has, you just turn on the film and look at some of the throws he makes. Some of the decisions he makes, the things he does with his feet. There’s no doubt in my mind we can win the national championship and there’s no doubt we can win it with Stetson Bennett. We went into the (SEC) championship game as a favorite, as a favorite, over a team that hasn’t been an underdog in five years. That ought to tell you a lot about our quarterback and how he played.”

Bennett was a key reason Georgia got off to a 12-0 start this season. He’s thrown 24 touchdowns passes while completing 64 percent of his passes. His mobility, while nothing like that of Lamar Jackson, has been an asset to the Georgia offense.

