ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stetson Bennett, Todd Monken sound off on negative chatter around the Georgia quarterback

By Connor Riley
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21l06Z_0dXUWZNq00
Stetson Bennett Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) during the Bulldogs' game with Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Todd Monken and Stetson Bennett both said the quiet part out loud when discussing the latter on Tuesday.

For Monken, he went on a mini-rant of sorts defending the play of Bennett. The Georgia offensive coordinator acknowledged Bennett has to do a better job of protecting the football. But then again, so does every quarterback.

Monken once again stated that Bennett gives Georgia the best chance to win, something Kirby Smart has said time and time again.

“If you look at the plays he’s made, he’s made national championship-winning plays,” Monken said of Bennett. “He has, you just turn on the film and look at some of the throws he makes. Some of the decisions he makes, the things he does with his feet. There’s no doubt in my mind we can win the national championship and there’s no doubt we can win it with Stetson Bennett. We went into the (SEC) championship game as a favorite, as a favorite, over a team that hasn’t been an underdog in five years. That ought to tell you a lot about our quarterback and how he played.”

Bennett was a key reason Georgia got off to a 12-0 start this season. He’s thrown 24 touchdowns passes while completing 64 percent of his passes. His mobility, while nothing like that of Lamar Jackson, has been an asset to the Georgia offense.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Kessler, No. 11 Auburn topple unbeaten No. 16 LSU 70-55

AUBURN, Ala. — (AP) — Auburn's Walker Kessler blocked three shots before LSU made a single one. It was that kind of night for both Auburn's 7-foot-1 center and LSU's offense. Kessler had 16 points, a career-high 11 blocked shots and 10 rebounds to lead No. 11 Auburn...
AUBURN, AL
WGAU

Clemson tops Iowa State in Cheez-It Bowl for Swinney's 150th

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney became the sixth-fastest coach in college football history to reach 150 victories. He gave the credit to his players following the No. 19 Tigers’ 20-13 victory over Iowa State on Wednesday night in the Cheez-It Bowl. “This team’s...
IOWA STATE
WGAU

NFL teams taking extra precautions beyond COVID-19 protocols

NFL coaches are taking precautions beyond the league’s COVID-19 protocols to help ensure players are available for games. Several teams are separating quarterbacks, holding virtual meetings and doing whatever it takes to avoid breakouts of the virus. Green Bay, Washington, Baltimore, Cleveland, Chicago and New Orleans have played without starting quarterbacks due to COVID-19. Other key players have also missed important games in recent weeks.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
WGAU

Saleh rejoins Jets after clearing COVID-19 protocols

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York Jets coach Robert Saleh cleared COVID-19 protocols and returned to the facility Wednesday to run practice for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus last week. Saleh sat out the team's 26-21 victory over Jacksonville last Sunday, forced to...
NFL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
44K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy