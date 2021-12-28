ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trailer: Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “BigBug”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trailer has been released for “City of Lost Children” and “Amelie” director Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s new Netflix sci-fi comedy...

www.darkhorizons.com

BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
Popculture

Forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Is Dominating Netflix Charts

A decade-old Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie is finding renewed success on Netflix. Body of Lies, the 2008 spy thriller film directed by Ridley Scott and starring DiCaprio in the lead role, made its way to the streaming platform on Dec. 1, and it only took a matter of days for subscribers to find the film and help launch it on the Netflix streaming charts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Variety

TrustNordisk Unveils Trailer For Teenage Romance ‘So Damn Easy Going’ (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk is unveiling the trailer for Christoffer Sandler’s feature directing debut “So Damn Easy Going,” a teenage romantic dramedy. The film is headlined by a Swedish cast of newcomers Nikki Hanseblad and Melina Paukkonen and Shanti Roney (“Nymphomaniac: Vol. II). Sandler penned the script with Lina Åström, Jessika Jankert and Linda-Maria Birbeck. The heartwarming coming-of-age love story revolves about Joanna, an 18-year-old girl whose mind is like a flashing amusement park at peak season. She is 18 years old and needs ADHD meds to keep her buzzy brain in order. With a depressed father whose sick pay is barely covering the rent,...
Rolling Stone

‘Aline’: See Trailer for Unauthorized and Unorthodox Celine Dion Biopic

The life and career of Celine Dion is the inspiration of an upcoming, unorthodox, and unauthorized biopic titled Aline, written, directed, and starring Valérie Lemercier. The movie made a buzz on the film festival circuit for its bizarre approach to Dion’s story — Aline markets itself as “fiction freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion” — as well as Lemercier’s portrayal of the singer, playing “Aline Dieu” from the ages of five to 50. Early in the new trailer, the 57-year-old Lemercier is seen as the preteen Dieu. In that same scene, a record exec mistakenly calls Aline “Celine,” a...
BGR.com

Netflix’s hilarious new documentary celebrates 2021 finally ending

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID tests in stock, $177 Roomba, Philips Hue sale, more This weekend, the miserable year that was 2021 mercifully comes to a close. COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise as the Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain. Flights are being canceled left and right as Americans try to get back home after the holidays. Even Wolverine could not escape the virus, as Hugh Jackman announced on Instagram this week that he tested positive. With days to go, 2021 is still finding new ways to disappoint us. That’s why this might be the perfect time to...
theplaylist.net

‘Notre-Dame On Fire’ Trailer: Jean-Jacques Annaud Makes A “Blockbuster” About Paris Infamous Cathedral Blaze

Jean-Jacques Annaud is one of the most celebrated French filmmakers of the last several decades. He’s won numerous Cesar Awards as well as an Academy Award for his 1976 film, “Black and White in Color.” But over his illustrious career, he’s only released a total of 13 films, so a new Annaud picture is something to get excited about. And that’s why we’re intrigued by the trailer for his new film, “Notre-Dame on Fire.”
filminquiry.com

THE KING’S DAUGHTER Trailer

An extraordinary discovery leads to turmoil in The King’s Daughter, the latest from director Sean McNamara. Based on the Nebula Award-winning book The Moon and the Sun, the film follows Marie-Josephe D’Alember as she leaves a convent for a luxurious life in King Louis XIV’s court. Instead of enjoying the pleasures, though, she becomes embroiled in the strange goings-on of the French court. A mermaid was recently acquired and brought back for study, thinking it could be used to make the king immortal. Marie-Josephe, however, is convinced of the mermaid’s personhood and fights for her rights.
Variety

Sandra Bullock Ascends Netflix Throne as ‘The Unforgivable’ Becomes Her Second Film in All-Time Top 10

Sandra Bullock — arguably Netflix’s first true in-house movie star — has cemented her status as its brightest. Her new movie “The Unforgivable” has officially cracked the streamer’s Top 10 Most Popular film list, Netflix announced Tuesday. The project joins her milestone 2018 film “Birdbox” in the all-time ranking, making her the first actress with two entries on the list. Netflix said “The Unforgivable” has been viewed 186,900,000 hours to date (a number that will likely increase as it approaches the 28 day mark, a key number in the company’s projections for viewership, which are not currently verified by outside parties). She...
darkhorizons.com

Second Trailer: Tom Holland In “Uncharted”

Sony Pictures has released the new full trailer for “Uncharted,” their film adaptation of the famed PlayStation video game series. This marks an improvement on the first trailer, mostly thanks to a switch of musical score and tone to feel more in line with the game’s treasure-hunting adventure tone. Even so, the film faces a sceptical fanbase over its casting choices.
darkhorizons.com

Quick News: Time, Light, Stars, Search, Sonic

Amazon Prime Video’s high fantasy series “The Wheel of Time” reportedly clocked 1.16 billion viewing minutes during its debut week according to Nielsen. That would make it the streamer’s most-watched original series since “Hunters” last year. The series also attracted a slightly older audience profile, with 65% of its watchers in the 35-64 age range. [Source: Variety]
ramascreen.com

New Poster And Trailer For ALINE, a Fiction Freely Inspired by the Life of CELINE DION

Check out these official poster and trailer for ALINE. Roadside Attractions and Samuel Goldwyn Films will release ALINE in theaters on January 21, 2022. Starring Valérie Lemercier, Sylvain Marcel, Danielle Fichaud, Roc LaFortune, Antoine Vézina. and Jean-Noël Brouté. For Aline Dieu, nothing in the world matters more...
darkhorizons.com

Cameron Offers “The Abyss” 4K/Blu Update

Just over a week ago came the publication of “Tech Noir,” a new 392-page coffee table book (weighing in at nearly seven pounds) collecting nearly fifty years of concept artwork created by filmmaker James Cameron. From “Terminator” to “Aliens” to “Titanic” and “Avatar,” the book offers plenty of...
digitalspy.com

Killing Eve season 4 trailer reveals new characters

Killing Eve has just dropped a new teaser for its fourth (and final) season showing us some new characters. The fourth season of the black-comedy/thriller arrives on February 27, 2022 and, as the trailer teases, don't expect any happy endings. The trailer begins where season three ended with Eve (played...
worldofreel.com

Jean-Marc Vallée’s Death is Crushing

If you noticed, I haven’t written anything about the death of 58-year-old filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée. Right now, it’s a little too hard to convey how I feel. I knew Jean-Marc during my film days in Montreal and he was a very sweet and gentle man. A gifted filmmaker, sure, but just a great person. I honestly don’t quite think he got his due as a filmmaker in the industry, sure he had his fair share of successes, but I really believe the best was yet to come for him. You could already see the massive talent in his debut, the underrated Canadian classic C.R.A.Z.Y and the way he shaped maternal angst into poetry in “Big Little Lies.” He was a filmmaker who kept refining his naturalistic approach — especially handheld cameras and long takes — with radical editing that transformed his imagery into a series of montage-inspired tableaus. Dying at 58 is already a tragedy, but doing so with so much unexplored potential is crushing. He will sorely be missed.
