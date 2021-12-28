Trailer: Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “BigBug”

If you noticed, I haven’t written anything about the death of 58-year-old filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée. Right now, it’s a little too hard to convey how I feel. I knew Jean-Marc during my film days in Montreal and he was a very sweet and gentle man. A gifted filmmaker, sure, but just a great person. I honestly don’t quite think he got his due as a filmmaker in the industry, sure he had his fair share of successes, but I really believe the best was yet to come for him. You could already see the massive talent in his debut, the underrated Canadian classic C.R.A.Z.Y and the way he shaped maternal angst into poetry in “Big Little Lies.” He was a filmmaker who kept refining his naturalistic approach — especially handheld cameras and long takes — with radical editing that transformed his imagery into a series of montage-inspired tableaus. Dying at 58 is already a tragedy, but doing so with so much unexplored potential is crushing. He will sorely be missed.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO